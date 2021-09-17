Watch now: Disputed late touchdown lifts Class 3A No. 3 Monticello past Central Catholic

MONTICELLO — At first it was ruled an incompletion before officials reversed course and gave Monticello's Tristan Foran a touchdown with 3:46 left that lifted Monticello to a 32-27 victory over Central Catholic in a seesaw Illini Prairie Conference showdown Friday night.

Monticello's Joey Sprinkle lofted a pass from the Saints' 8-yard line into the front corner of the end zone. Foran and Central's Jake Slaughter both went up and wrestled for the ball, and Slaughter eventually emerged with it.

Officials conferred and gave Foran the touchdown based on dual possession which awards the ball to the receiver.

"I'm not going to say too much. I definitely had that ball," said Slaughter. "The refs call it, the refs call it."

Central fell to 3-1 overall and in the Illini Prairie. Monticello, ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A state poll, improved to 4-0 overall and in the league.

The lead changed hands five times after the Saints drove 17 plays after the opening kickoff, capped by Collin Hayes' 20-yard pass to Bo Moews in the back of the end zone.

Hayes threw another TD pass to Ryan Hoeferle in the second quarter. Mason Shull added a 22-yard field goal and the Saints' Tyler Sears blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety.

Slaughter's 2-yard TD run and Shull's conversion kick gave the Saints a 27-26 lead with 8:24 left.

Sprinkle threw four touchdown passes for the Sages.

