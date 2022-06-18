Watch now: Defenses dominate as Red slips past Blue in Shrine All-Star Game

BLOOMINGTON — Dominating defense proved to be the theme of the 48th annual Shrine All-Star Game on Saturday at Tucci Stadium. That was perfectly fine with Jack Weltha.

"It felt awesome. It felt good getting back," said Bloomington's standout inside linebacker.

Weltha made his presence felt for the Blue team. But a lapse at the end of the first half by the Blue defense proved to be the difference.

After the Blue took a 7-0 lead on a 50-yard touchdown heave from Monticello's Joey Sprinkle to Johnston City's Corbin Hickey with 26 seconds left before halftime, the Red quickly drove 80 yards in five plays.

Du-Pec's Hunter Hoffman connected with Mahomet-Seymour's Dream Eagle in the end zone for a 21-yard TD pass with no time showing. Then Elgin's Clem McCullough ran for two points on a fake conversion kick to put the Red ahead.

Michael Estrada of Streamwood added a 22-yard field goal with 9:08 left that sealed the Reds' 11-7 victory.

"It hard to tell, but I thought it might be the case," said Red head coach Chad Hetlet of Glenbard West of a defensive battle. "I knew we were really good defensively with the kids we had ... it's such a great event for the Shriners Hospital. At the end of the day that's what it's all about."

Here are four takeaways from the contest which is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association and the Shriners of Illinois and benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Offensive burst

There wasn't much offense in the first half until the final minute.

Sprinkle was forced out of the pocket before letting it fly down the field, hitting Hickey about the 2-yard line for the game's first score.

"It was kind of a busted play, but our receiver put faith in me and kept going and I put my faith in him and we just connected on it," said Sprinkle.

The Red got a 19-yard run by Peoria High's Eddie Clark and 26-yard pass to Carbondale's Gabe Hillard before the final play when Hoffman found Eagle in the left side of the end zone.

"I think we let off the gas and put the brakes on instead of going all gas and no brakes," said Weltha.

The Red accumulated 239 yards of total offense for the game. The Blue was held to minus-7 yards rushing but gained 232 yards passing. Ridgeview's Evan Antonio and Tremont's John Rathbun played on the Blue's offensive line.

Petrilli helps Red

Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli guided the Red to Estrada's field goal in the fourth quarter in his final time on the field.

Petrill split time with Hoffman and Elgin Larkin's Dontrell Maxie. Petrilli completed 2 of 3 attempts for 12 yards and two sacks pushed his rushing total to minus-11 yards in five attempts.

Even though Hoffman got most of the playing time, Petrilli was understanding.

"I understand we have a lot of guys on the roster, a lot of high-end talent and they all have to get their reps," said Petrilli, who is headed for Eureka College. "Splitting it between as many guys as we had, it can be difficult. I know people want play more, but it was a really fun experience. I enjoyed the week. These are some relationships I'll keep the rest of my life, so I'm very grateful for everything I gained this week."

Catches for Klein

El Paso-Gridley Ben Klein tight end was among six Blue players to make receptions. Klein had a 16-yard catch in the second quarter and a 4-yarder in the fourth quarter.

"It was great," said Klein, who is headed for Rose-Hulman. "It was a rush of adrenaline as soon as you catch the ball and start going forward knowing you're going to get hit at some point."

The Blue had three punts and threw an interception before missing a 46-yard field goal with 4:50 left in the second quarter.

"Once we got settled in at end of the first half we seemed to be going a little bit better," said Klein.

MVP honors

Most valuable offensive and defensive players were selected for each team.

Hickey earned the Blue MVP honors after thanks to five receptions for 99 yards and a TD. Blue defensive MVP went to Jersey's Edward Roberts, who had an interception.

Hoffman threw for 104 yards and a TD to grab Red offensive MVP honors. Piasa Southwestern's Gavin Day, who intercepted the Blue's final pass and a had a couple good punt returns, was the Red defensive MVP.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

