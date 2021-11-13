Watch now: Defense shows the way as Tri-Valley earns Class 2A quarterfinal win

DOWNS — All week long, Tri-Valley High School's defense heard that Farmington's offense was similar to the Rockridge team that put up 42 points against the Vikings two weeks ago.

Tri-Valley was determined not to make the same mistake.

"We came out a lot better in this one and played physical from the jump. That's why we had success in this one," said Vikings senior linebacker Nate Simon. "We didn't wait from them to go out and hit us. We hit them."

Tri-Valley's defense set the tone from the first series. They harassed Farmington quarterback Gage Renken all afternoon and the Vikings never trailed in posting a 34-12 victory in a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game at Viking Field.

Quarterback Andrew Petrilli did his usual magic for Tri-Valley, running for 178 yards and two touchdowns while completing 5 of 7 attempts for 93 yards and another score.

The Vikings improved to 12-0. They will be on the road next Saturday for a semifinal game at No. 1 Wilmington or No. 13 Kankakee Bishop McNamara, who played Saturday night.

"Our offensive and defensives lines played very well today," said Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop. "I'm really proud of them. We really put it on them this week and told them at this time of year everyone has really good skill kids. You have to win the game in the trenches."

Tri-Valley held Farmington (11-1), which was averaging almost 44 points per game, to one offensive touchdown. The Farmers had minus-10 net yards rushing, thanks to six Tri-Valley sacks, and 164 yards through the air while intercepting Renken three times.

"They ran a lot of jet (sweep) against Tremont last week, so our game plan was to shut down that a lot," said Simon. "They didn't come out and do that a whole lot. We saw they were going to pass and really dialed up blitzes and getting pressure was the main goal. We did a good job with that."

Noah Streenz's interception on Farmington's second offensive play set up Tri-Valley at the Farmers' 21-yard line. On fourth-and-8, Petrilli lobbed a pass into the end zone that Grant Fatima pulled in for a touchdown and 6-0 lead.

Tri-Valley went ahead 13-0 on Blake Regenold's 11-yard run and Luke Myszka's conversion kick with 5:30 left until halftime.

Farmington closed the gap to 12-6 when Ethan Evans returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. But Tri-Valley answered with a 70-yard drive, started by a 27-yard pass to Fatima and concluded by Petrilli's 18-yard run with 2:41 left for a 20-6 halftime lead.

"I feel our pass game has been something we depend on and has been there for us," said Petrilli. "I have receivers who make me look really good with awesome catches."

Regenold's 7-yard run gave Tri-Valley a 27-6 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Farmington got within 27-12 on Renken's 17-yard scramble for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

After Farmington nearly recovered an onside kick, Tri-Valley marched 50 yards into the end zone capped by Petrilli's 15-yard touchdown run for a 34-12 lead with 7.7 seconds left in the third quarter.

Streenz picked off his second pass at the start of fourth quarter as the Vikings were in the clear.

Tri-Valley gained 333 yards of total offense. Regenold added 52 yards on the ground.

"I thought our effort on both sides of the ball was tremendous," said Petrilli. "Our line did a great job searching holes. We knew this game was going to be won at the line of scrimmage."

"I'm really proud of the defensive coaches and the effort they put forth all week to get the guys in the right spots to make plays," said Roop. "It was a great overall job of our coaches with the game plan and our kids to carry out that game plan. They were very coachable."

And now the Vikings are to the semifinals for the first time since 2015 when Tri-Valley won the Class 2A state crown.

"It means a lot. It's something we worked for and talked about this since we started 6 a.m. lifting back in November (last year)," said Petrilli. "To see this stuff paying off means the absolute world to everyone.

Simon said getting to the semifinals "sounds awesome," but the Vikings aren't about to celebrate.

"This has been a goal but we're not done yet. We plan to win a few more," said Simon. "But for right now it feels great."

