Watch now: Davis, Normal Community run past Blue Island Eisenhower in 7A playoffs

NORMAL – Tommy Davis rushed for two touchdowns late in the first half and added another in the third quarter to spark the Normal Community High School football team to a 33-6 first round Class 7A playoff victory over Blue Island Eisenhower on Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

On his 16th birthday, Davis finished with 177 yards on 12 carries as NCHS slogged through the mud for 298 yards rushing while improving to 9-0.

NCHS will face Algonquin Jacobs on the road in the second round. Jacobs downed Arlington Heights Hersey, 48-20, on Friday.

Chris Taylor’s 2-yard scoring run put the No. 6-ranked Ironmen ahead 6-0 late in the first quarter.

The score stayed that way until Davis broke free for a 27-yard touchdown 1:31 before halftime.

Cole Wilson recovered an Eisenhower fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Davis scooted 30 yards into the end zone on the next play to extend the NCHS lead to 19-0 entering halftime.

Davis went left and down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter. Michael Coleman’s 3-yard rush was the final Ironmen touchdown.

Eisenhower averted the shutout with a 12-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining.

