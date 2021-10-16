Watch now: Davis' kickoff return sends Normal Community to win over Centennial

NORMAL — A one-point halftime lead qualified as too close for comfort for Normal Community High School’s Tommy Davis.

Yet a mere seconds after Davis fielded the opening kickoff of the second half, the Ironmen had the elbow room they desired.

Davis’ 90-yard runback up the middle sparked a dominant NCHS second half and a 35-13 Big 12 Conference victory over Champaign Centennial that clinched the Ironmen a share of the league championship.

“I wasn’t really mad, but I just knew I had to do something to help my team. It was 14-13,” Davis said. “I got it and just ran. The blocking did a good job. I got to the middle, broke two tackles and scored a touchdown.”

Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, the Ironmen advanced to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big 12.

“It flipped the momentum of the game and gave us energy and life,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said of Davis’ special teams touchdown. “That was a huge turning point. Then we just played with an extra heartbeat and different level of energy.

"I think we were going to play a good second half anyway because our kids are mature and handle adjustments well. But it’s always nice when you can put points on the board after one play.”

The Ironmen added another third-quarter touchdown when quarterback Chase Mackey found Terance Washington for a 33-yard touchdown pass in the right corner on third-and-15.

Centennial (4-4, 4-3 in the Big 12) drove to the NCHS 24 but a fourth down pass was broken up. On the next snap, Mackey worked his way through traffic to find open field en route to a 76-yard touchdown.

Mackey rushed for 136 yards on 10 carries and completed 9 of 15 passes for 72 yards on a slippery field.

“Chase is extremely talented with his arm, but he’s also extremely talented with his feet,” said Drengwitz. “He’s got big, strong legs and takes pride in running the ball. Chase is a playmaker and you’ve got to have a guy at the position who can make plays and believes in himself at a high level, which Chase does.”

NCHS limited the Chargers to 70 yards of second-half total offense.

“I thought we played much better the second half than the first half,” Drengwitz said. “But the first half a lot of that was due to Centennial. I’m proud of the kids for battling and playing to the very end of the game.”

Centennial answered both of the Ironmen’s first-half touchdowns with explosive scoring plays.

NCHS marched 70 yards in 18 plays on its first possession, culminating in a 7-yard Javon Smith touchdown jaunt. The Chargers’ Braylon Peacock returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards into the end zone.

A 37-yard Chris Taylor kickoff return set up NCHS at the Centennial 45-yard line. Three plays later, Taylor romped 29 yards over the left side for a touchdown and a 14-7 Ironmen lead.

The Chargers responded with a 78-yard scoring sprint from Brandon Harvey. But this time, Jackson Hesse blocked the extra point to keep the NCHS edge at 14-13.

The Ironmen enjoyed a 336-185 edge in total offense.

“Our kids have really dialed in to the defensive game plan. Coach (Dan) Murrin and our defensive staff really do an outstanding job prepping our kids,” Drengwitz said. “They’ve been consistently playing well, not giving up big plays and keeping us in games. They were holding it down when we were struggling a little bit offensively.”

Davis rushed for 78 yards on 21 carries, while Washington grabbed five passes for 63 yards.

Centennial quarterback Brady Boatright was 7 of 16 through the air for 60 yards.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

