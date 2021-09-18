Watch now: Chris Taylor helps Normal Community rally late to beat Peoria Notre Dame

PEORIA — Chris Taylor had two interceptions and scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 2:11 left as Normal Community rallied to down Peoria Notre Dame, 29-22, in a Big 12 Conference football game Saturday night at Endres Field.

NCHS, which improved to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the league, built a 21-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Chase Mackey threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Lay before Mackey scored on runs of 6 and 95 yards.

But Notre Dame (2-2, 2-2) stormed back, cutting the deficit to 21-14 at halftime.

Notre Dame scored on its first drive of the second half and went ahead 22-21 lead with 7:58 left in the third quarter when an errant snap went over NCHS punter Ryan Millmore's head out of the end zone for a safety.

Taylor's first interception at NCHS' 1-yard line halted an Irish drive late in the third quarter. The Ironmen stopped Notre Dame on downs at the NCHS 12 with 7:04 left and then drove 89 yards in 12 plays, capped by Taylor's touchdown run, to retake the lead.

Mackey's two-point conversion pass to Terance Washington put NCHS ahead by eight.

NCHS clinched the game when Taylor intercepted a tipped pass with 1:46 left.

"I don't feel we relaxed. They really got into a flow offensively and we couldn't get off the field," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "Our offense wasn't on the field and our defense played a lot of snaps. Then we got some miscues in the special teams game that made our defense play even more snaps."

