Watch now: Chris Taylor helps Normal Community rally late to beat Peoria Notre Dame

DRENGWITZ AFTER PND

Normal Community head football coach Jason Drengwitz addresses his team after the Ironmen downed Peoria Notre Dame, 29-22, in a Big 12 Conference game at Peoria.

 Jim Benson

PEORIA — Chris Taylor had two interceptions and scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 2:11 left as Normal Community rallied to down Peoria Notre Dame, 29-22, in a Big 12 Conference football game Saturday night at Endres Field.

NCHS, which improved to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the league, built a 21-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Chase Mackey threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Lay before Mackey scored on runs of 6 and 95 yards.

But Notre Dame (2-2, 2-2) stormed back, cutting the deficit to 21-14 at halftime.

Notre Dame scored on its first drive of the second half and went ahead 22-21 lead with 7:58 left in the third quarter when an errant snap went over NCHS punter Ryan Millmore's head out of the end zone for a safety.

Taylor's first interception at NCHS' 1-yard line halted an Irish drive late in the third quarter. The Ironmen stopped Notre Dame on downs at the NCHS 12 with 7:04 left and then drove 89 yards in 12 plays, capped by Taylor's touchdown run, to retake the lead.

Mackey's two-point conversion pass to Terance Washington put NCHS ahead by eight.

NCHS clinched the game when Taylor intercepted a tipped pass with 1:46 left.

"I don't feel we relaxed. They really got into a flow offensively and we couldn't get off the field," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "Our offense wasn't on the field and our defense played a lot of snaps. Then we got some miscues in the special teams game that made our defense play even more snaps." 

+2 
CHRIS TAYLOR 2021 MUGSHOT

Taylor
+2 
CHASE MACKEY 2021 HEDSHOT

Mackey

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

