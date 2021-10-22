Watch now: Chris Taylor does it all to lead Normal Community past rival West for undefeated regular season, Big 12 title

NORMAL — Chris Taylor ran for a touchdown, threw for another and scored on a punt return as Normal Community High School completed an undefeated regular season with a 45-7 victory over host Normal West to claim the undisputed Big 12 Conference football championship Friday night.

"It's a credit to our kids and their relentless dedication to the program and doing our job and trying to work hard and do things the right way, and to our coaches as well," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "It's a really special feeling and overwhelming emotionally because you're so proud to be part of something special like this."

NCHS (9-0 overall, 8-0 Big 12), which is ranked No. 7 in the Class 7A state poll, broke open the game late in the first half as Taylor busted an 80-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left to gain a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Ironmen put the game away early in the third quarter.

After Jackson Hesse returned an interception to West's 19-yard line, NCHS scored on the next play as Taylor took a handoff and threw back to Ironmen quarterback Chase Mackey.

Two plays later, Kyle Thierry scored on a 26-yard interception return for a 31-7 lead. After NCHS' defense forced a three-and-out, Taylor ran back a punt 60 yards to increase the lead to 38-7 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.

West (6-3, 5-2) took a 7-0 lead on the game's first possession. The Wildcats drove 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by Jayden Mangerum's 5-yard shuttle pass to Max Ziebarth for a 7-0 lead.

NCHS got a 23-yard field goal from Ryan Millmore before an errant Wildcat punt snap set up Hayden Lay's 5-yard TD run put the Ironmen ahead, 10-7, late in the first quarter.

West was on the move late in the second quarter before Chase Wiese intercepted Mangerum at NCHS' 26. The next play, Taylor broke free to put the Ironmen ahead by 10 at halftime.

"Credit Normal. They took advantage of some mistakes and made big plays," said West head coach Nathan Finchum. "But in my opinion, we dominated that first half. It felt like we were a better team the whole first half."

NCHS and West, which will be in the Class 6A field, find out their playoff opponents when the Illinois High School Association releases the pairings Saturday night.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.