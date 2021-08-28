Watch now: Central Catholic's balanced offense too much for Pontiac

BLOOMINGTON — After bumping Central Catholic High School’s Jake Slaughter out of bounds, Pontiac’s Brady Monahan couldn’t help but express his amazement.

“Look at his arms,” Monahan said to no one in particular. “They’re the size of my body.”

Slaughter’s bulging biceps are indeed impressive, but it was the entire Central Catholic offense flexing its muscles Friday in a 46-20 Illini Prairie Conference victory at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

“I think we’re very dangerous,” Slaughter said after the season opener for both teams. “We have a lot of options. We’re looking pretty good.”

Slaughter rushed for 188 yards on 18 carries and junior Ryan Hoeferle hauled in his first three varsity touchdown receptions for the Saints.

“It felt good how we came out and played,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “We’ve been talking since the summer about having a chip on our shoulder and walking out with some confidence, and we did that.”

The Saints took a 13-0 lead into halftime on the strength of an 11-yard scoring pass from Colin Hayes to Hoeferle and an 8-yard Slaughter touchdown run.

Recommended for you…

The third quarter, however, was wild, wacky and extraordinarily lengthy. Forty-one points were added to the scoreboard with Central Catholic scoring 27.

After Slaughter took a direct snap 3 yards into the end zone, Pontiac broke through.

A fourth-down conversion pass from Kodi Davis to Jack Bertsche was followed by Davis storming up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown. Monahan ran for the two-point conversion.

While Pontiac appeared to have the momentum, Slaughter snuffed that out with a 65-yard scoring scamper, cutting inside a Ryerson Pirtz block on the edge and sprinting down the left sideline to paydirt.

Central Catholic quickly struck again as Will Adelman recovered a Pontiac fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Indians’ 30-yard line.

Three plays later, Hayes lofted a 24-yard touchdown strike to Hoeferle, who brought down the pass in traffic in the right corner. According to Braucht, Hayes checked into a different play than what was signaled in from the sideline.

“That shows good maturity for a sophomore and junior to hook up like that. I’m yelling ‘No’ and he throws the read route for a touchdown,” Braucht said. “When that starts happening consistently, it’s tough to defend.”

The Saints extended their lead to 40-8 on a 13-yard scoring toss from Hayes to Bo Moews. Monahan closed out the third quarter with a weaving 42-yard scoring jaunt.

The final Central Catholic touchdown came on a 4-yard pass from Hayes to Hoeferle, who ended with four catches for 107 yards.

“I felt really good out there. I think our team is going to be really good,” Hoeferle said. “We put in the effort in the offseason, and I really like where we’re going. You can’t stop Jake, and then when we throw it they can’t guard that. It’s great what we have right now.”

Monahan then snared a screen pass and negotiated his way down field for an 80-yard score. Monahan finished with 90 yards receiving, 82 yards rushing on eight carries and threw in a 49-yard kickoff return.

"We're young and it showed," Pontiac coach John Johnson said. "They have a good team, though. They outblocked us, outtackled us and outexecuted us. We made a couple good plays. But we need to learn how to win, too. We don't know how to do that yet."

Central Catholic amassed 438 yards of total offense to 276 for the Indians.

“I feel like we’re so close defensively,” said Braucht, whose defense denied Pontiac twice on fourth down tries. “We are a couple missed tackles from putting it together.”

Hayes completed 7 of 15 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns, while Indians quarterback Nick Crane was 11 of 21 for 175 yards.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.