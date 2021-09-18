Watch now: Central Catholic turning the corner, but comes up just short against Monticello

MONTICELLO — Take away a play or two and Central Catholic High School's football team would have been celebrating a statement victory Friday night against Class 3A No. 3-ranked Monticello.

Instead, the Saints walked off the field feeling they let one slip away after a 32-27 loss in a seesaw game between Illini Prairie Conference unbeatens.

"We came in here with a winning confidence," said Saints standout senior Jake Slaughter. "We were going to win. We weren't coming out of here without a win. Things happen and you have to move on."

The Saints are quickly proving they aren't pushovers anymore as they strive for their first playoff berth since 2017.

"We came in expecting to win and wanting to win and having that drive to win," said Saints junior Ian Whitaker. "Coming out here, we played our butts off. You win some, you lose some."

Kevin Braucht took over as the Saints' head coach in 2019 after the storied program which has won four state championships (including one with Braucht as a player) suffered through an ugly 0-9 campaign.

Central went 3-6 and were competitive in Braucht's first season before fighting through numerous COVID-19 related problems in the abbreviated spring campaign that appears to be just a speed bump in the Saints' return to relevance.

A week after scoring on the game's last play to stun PBL, 13-12, the Saints nearly knocked off one of the Illini Prairie's heavyweights on their home field.

"Our kids are right there and battling. I think our kids understand we're a good football team," said Braucht. "We definitely have things we need to clean up, but to come in here and play like that and have an opportunity to win the ball game, I think it says a lot where we're at as a program."

Slaughter's 2-yard TD run and Mason Shull's conversion kick gave the Saints a 27-26 lead with 8:24 left.

Central appeared to have Monticello stopped when the Sages faced third-and-27 at their own 35-yard line. But quarterback Joey Sprinkle rifled a pass to Tylor Bundy between two Saints' defender, and Bundy broke free for a 47-yard gain.

Four plays later, it appeared the Saints made a game-changing play.

Sprinkle lofted a pass from the Saints' 8-yard line into the front corner of the end zone with 3:46 left. Triston Foran and Slaughter both went up and wrestled for the ball, and Slaughter eventually emerged with it.

At first it was ruled an incomplete pass. Officials then conferred and called it a touchdown based on dual possession which awards the ball to the receiver.

"I'm not going to say too much. I definitely had that ball," said Slaughter. "The refs call it, the refs call it."

Quarterback Collin Hayes, who was 15 of 26 for 136 yards and two touchdowns, was sacked for a 15-yard loss on third down, forcing the Saints to punt. Monticello ran out the clock as the Saints slowly walked to their locker room knowing how close they came.

"We've changed the mindset. We expect to win, period," said Braucht. "That doesn't matter if we're playing Monticello or someone we haven't played before. Our kids are disappointed, but in this conference we can only be disappointed for a couple days because we have another good team next week in Tolono (Unity)."

Slaughter gained 99 yards rushing on 22 carries. The Saints had 234 yards of total offense to the Sages' 349.

The lead changed hands five times after the Saints drove 17 plays after the opening kickoff, capped by Hayes' 20-yard pass to Bo Moews in the back of the end zone.

Hayes threw another TD pass to Ryan Hoeferle in the second quarter. Shull added a 22-yard field goal and the Saints' Tyler Sears blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety.

Sprinkle threw four touchdown passes to lead the Sages.

With the season approaching the midway point, Slaughter fully expects the Saints to be playing in Week 10 during the first round of the playoffs.

"It's definitely expectations to get to the playoffs right now," he said. "My only goal senior year was to turn the program around. If I get them on a winning mindset, I'm fine with that."

The Saints seem to have that mindset firmly established already.

"Our expectations are to win every game. Nothing should change," said Whitaker. "We should continue to hold our heads high and make a good run in the playoffs."

