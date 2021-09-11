Watch now: Central Catholic rallies to edge PBL

BLOOMINGTON — Ian Whitaker tossed a halfback pass to Ryerson Pirtz for a touchdown as time expired Friday to lift the Central Catholic High School football team to a 13-12 Illini Prairie Conference victory at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

The Saints drove 76 yards in the final 1:07 with no timeouts to pull out the victory and hike their record to 3-0 overall and in the Illini Prairie.

Central Catholic's first touchdown came on a pass from Collin Hayes to Jake Slaughter.

Ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, PBL dropped to 2-1 overall and in league play. The Panthers scored the game's first 12 points.

