Watch now: Central Catholic defeated by Chillicothe IVC

A Central Catholic lineman blocks for quarterback Colin Hayes during the third quarter at Bill Hundman Memorial Field in a Sept. 24 game.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Chillicothe IVC High School football team scored the final 34 points Friday to upend Central Catholic, 34-13, in Illini Prairie Conference play at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Bo Moews and Ian Whitaker ran for first-half touchdowns to stake the Saints, who dropped to 3-4 overall and in the Illini Prairie, to a 13-0 lead.

Central Catholic quarterback Colin Hayes completed 7 of 19 passes for 92 yards. Whitaker topped the Saints with 57 yards rushing on 11 attempts.

IVC improved to 2-5 overall and in league play.

