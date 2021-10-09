Watch now: Central Catholic defeated by Chillicothe IVC

BLOOMINGTON — The Chillicothe IVC High School football team scored the final 34 points Friday to upend Central Catholic, 34-13, in Illini Prairie Conference play at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
Bo Moews and Ian Whitaker ran for first-half touchdowns to stake the Saints, who dropped to 3-4 overall and in the Illini Prairie, to a 13-0 lead.
Central Catholic quarterback Colin Hayes completed 7 of 19 passes for 92 yards. Whitaker topped the Saints with 57 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
IVC improved to 2-5 overall and in league play.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
