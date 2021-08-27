Watch now: Central Catholic cranks up offense in win over Pontiac

BLOOMINGTON — Jake Slaughter rushed for 189 yards and Ryan Hoeferle snared the first three touchdown receptions of his varsity career Friday as Central Catholic showed off an explosive offense in a 46-20 Illini Prairie Conference win over Pontiac at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

The season opener for both teams saw the Saints roll up 438 yards of total offense to 276 for Pontiac.

“It felt good how we came out and played,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “We’ve been talking since the summer about having a chip on our shoulder and walking out with some confidence, and we did that.”

The Saints led 13-0 at the half before a wild, wacky and lengthy third quarter produced 41 points with Central Catholic scoring 27 for a 40-14 advantage.

Hoeferle hauled in touchdown passes of 11, 24 and 4 yards from sophomore quarterback Colin Hayes.

Hayes also passed to Bo Moews for a 13-yard touchdown and finished with 131 yards through the air.

Pontiac senior Brady Monahan rushed for 82 yards on nine carries. His 90 receiving yards including taking a screen pass 80 yards into the end zone.

Indians quarterback Nick Crane completed 11 of 21 for 175 yards.

"We're young and it showed," Pontiac coach John Johnson said. "They have a good team, though. They outblocked us, outtackled us and outexecuted us. We made a couple good plays. But we need to learn how to win, too. We don't know how to do that yet."

