Watch now: Bloomington's Jack Weltha selected Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Bloomington High School linebacker Jack Weltha has been named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and league champion Normal Community earned 12 spots on the all-Big 12 first team.

Weltha was a first team pick at both linebacker and offensive line. NCHS's Ryan Millmore also was a two-way choice at punter and place-kicker.

Other Ironmen on the first team were defensive linemen Javon Smith and Guillermo Gallardo, linebacker Tye Niekamp, defensive back Camden Maas, offensive linemen Zion Williams and Drew Rustemeyer, receiver Terance Washington, offensive backs Chase Mackey and Tommy Davis and kick returner Chris Taylor.

Normal West first team picks were defensive lineman Tristan Glover, linebacker Brock Leenerman, defensive back Tanner Cupples, offensive lineman Dylan Duvall and tight end Max Ziebarth.

Joining Weltha as BHS first teamers were defensive lineman Tyus Jackson and offensive back Marcus Griffin.

Smith, Jackson, Niekamp, Maas and Mackey were unanimous selections.

Peoria tailback Eddie Clark was the league's Offensive Player of the Year.

+2 
BHS JACK WELTHA 2021 HEDSHOT

Weltha

