Watch now: Bloomington blanks Champaign Central to keep playoff hopes alive

CHAMPAIGN — A second-quarter touchdown pass of 42 yards from Marcus Griffin to Adam Beasley sparked the Bloomington High School football team to a 7-0 Big 12 Conference win over Champaign Central on Friday.

The Purple Raiders evened their overall and Big 12 records at 4-4 and remain alive for a possible playoff berth.

Cameron Anderson kicked the extra point after the lone touchdown of the game.

Griffin completed 5 of 9 passes for 57 yards and rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries. Beasley caught two passes for 54 yards.

Jack Weltha paced the BHS defense with 10 solo tackles and six assists. Tyus Jackson had 3½ tackles for loss and Anthony Curry three.

Champaign (2-6, 2-5) outgained BHS in total offense, 219-178.

Marcus Griffin, BHS, 2021

Griffin
