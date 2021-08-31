Watch now: Bloomington accepts forfeit for Friday's game with Urbana

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington High School football team has accepted a forfeit for Friday's scheduled home game against Urbana.

Urbana has informed the Big 12 Conference it will be forfeiting the remainder of its games this season.

According to BHS athletic director Tony Bauman, the Purple Raiders will not replace Urbana with another opponent for this Friday's game.

BHS opened its season last Friday with a 35-0 loss to Normal Community. The Raiders are now 1-1 both overall and in the Big 12.

BHS next plays on Sept. 10 at Peoria Manual.

Urbana's forfeiting of the remainder of its games also affects Normal West. The Wildcats were scheduled to play the Tigers on Oct. 1 in Urbana.

Normal Community does not have Urbana on its schedule this season.

