Watch now: Big 12, Central State Eight enter into scheduling agreement for football

The Big 12 and Central State Eight have agreed to play one crossover game each season beginning in 2023 to ease nonconference scheduling for its schools.
Both leagues play eight of nine regular season games against conference opponents. Each league will have an odd number of football playing teams in 2023 at 11 once Lincoln rejoins the CS8.
“We’re excited about it. It’s two really good conferences, especially in football,” said Normal West athletic director Wes Temples, whose team will face Springfield in 2023. “What it does for Normal West is we had week seven open. We don’t have to go find a week seven opponent with the tie in with the Central State Eight.”
The Big 12 and CS8 assembled 2023 pairings based on 2021 standings, dividing its teams into three echelons of top three finishers, fourth through seventh place and eighth through 11th place.
“Both conferences were concerned about making the most competitive games possible,” Bloomington athletic director Tony Bauman said. “We’re trying to avoid lopsided matchups as much as we could.
"It has been extremely difficult to fill open weeks.”
The Purple Raiders’ CS8 opponent in 2023 is Decatur MacArthur.
The first (or second, fifth or ninth) place team won’t necessarily play the team that finished in the corresponding spot in the other league but will play someone at their same level.
“We believe that this partnership with the Big 12 is a great opportunity for all schools,” said athletic director Steve Evans of CS8 member University High. “The rationale behind the pairings is to provide equal competition across the conferences.
"Based on the schedule, there will be some great games for spectators to watch. This nonconference game is a good fit for schools looking for that possibility of reaching the playoffs or wanting to add a highly competitive game to their schedule.”
U High’s 2023 opponent from the Big 12 is Urbana.
The news is welcome to athletic directors who have to get creative in filling their open week, especially if that open week occurs later in the season.
“Teams that have had week three through nine open have had trouble,” Kearfott said. “Two years ago, we had to go up to Michigan for a game. The past year we had week seven and were lucky we got Granite City.”
The Big 12 and CS8 will revisit the matchups for the 2024 season. The nonconference week for Big 12 teams changes every two years.
“As long as neither conference adds another team, we’ll continue this for however long we can,” said Temples.
Photos: Normal Community advances in first round victory over Blue Island
103021-blm-spt-4nchs
103021-blm-spt-3nchs
103021-blm-spt-1nchs
103021-blm-spt-2nchs
103021-blm-spt-17nchs
103021-blm-spt-16nchs
103021-blm-spt-15nchs
103021-blm-spt-13nchs
103021-blm-spt-12nchs
103021-blm-spt-11nchs
103021-blm-spt-9nchs
103021-blm-spt-8nchs
103021-blm-spt-7nchs
103021-blm-spt-14nchs
103021-blm-spt-5nchs
103021-blm-spt-10nchs
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Shown as a sophomore against Blue Island in the 2021 Class 7A playoffs, Normal Community tailback Tommy Davis (29) and the Ironmen will open their 2023 season against state power Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Normal Community running back Tommy Davis (29) gets a hand shake from a teammate after he ran into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of their IHSA first round championship game against Blue Island, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.