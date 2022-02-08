Watch now: Big 12, Central State Eight enter into scheduling agreement for football

A recently agreed upon football scheduling agreement between the Big 12 and Central State Eight conferences has resulted in a dandy of a 2023 season opener.

State powerhouses Normal Community and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin will meet in Normal to begin 2023.

“That’s a great way to start a season,” NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott said.

The Ironmen navigated an undefeated regular season in 2021 and bowed out in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs at 10-1. Sacred Heart-Griffin was 12-2 and was defeated in the 4A state championship game.

The Big 12 and Central State Eight have agreed to play one crossover game each season beginning in 2023 to ease nonconference scheduling for its schools.

Both leagues play eight of nine regular season games against conference opponents. Each league will have an odd number of football playing teams in 2023 at 11 once Lincoln rejoins the CS8.

“We’re excited about it. It’s two really good conferences, especially in football,” said Normal West athletic director Wes Temples, whose team will face Springfield in 2023. “What it does for Normal West is we had week seven open. We don’t have to go find a week seven opponent with the tie in with the Central State Eight.”

The Big 12 and CS8 assembled 2023 pairings based on 2021 standings, dividing its teams into three echelons of top three finishers, fourth through seventh place and eighth through 11th place.

“Both conferences were concerned about making the most competitive games possible,” Bloomington athletic director Tony Bauman said. “We’re trying to avoid lopsided matchups as much as we could.

"It has been extremely difficult to fill open weeks.”

The Purple Raiders’ CS8 opponent in 2023 is Decatur MacArthur.

The first (or second, fifth or ninth) place team won’t necessarily play the team that finished in the corresponding spot in the other league but will play someone at their same level.

“We believe that this partnership with the Big 12 is a great opportunity for all schools,” said athletic director Steve Evans of CS8 member University High. “The rationale behind the pairings is to provide equal competition across the conferences.

"Based on the schedule, there will be some great games for spectators to watch. This nonconference game is a good fit for schools looking for that possibility of reaching the playoffs or wanting to add a highly competitive game to their schedule.”

U High’s 2023 opponent from the Big 12 is Urbana.

The news is welcome to athletic directors who have to get creative in filling their open week, especially if that open week occurs later in the season.

“Teams that have had week three through nine open have had trouble,” Kearfott said. “Two years ago, we had to go up to Michigan for a game. The past year we had week seven and were lucky we got Granite City.”

The Big 12 and CS8 will revisit the matchups for the 2024 season. The nonconference week for Big 12 teams changes every two years.

“As long as neither conference adds another team, we’ll continue this for however long we can,” said Temples.

