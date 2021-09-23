Watch now: At 4-0, Normal Community has offensive weapons galore

NORMAL — Strong-armed quarterback Chase Mackey has attempted just 11 passes per game thus far for the Normal Community High School football team.

“I do want to throw more, but I understand when we run the ball super well I’m not going to rack up those attempts,” Mackey said. “I can’t really complain when we’re running like that.”

Among those the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Mackey senior has to "blame" for that can be found in the mirror.

Mackey is one of four Ironmen rushers with over 100 yards on the ground entering Friday’s 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference home game against Champaign Central.

Run or pass, the Ironmen are ringing up points. Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, NCHS are averaging 43.8 points while winning its first four contests.

“There are a myriad of reasons we’re doing well. We have an experienced group back that played a lot of snaps in the spring. With the short turnaround, that helps,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz said. “Coach (offensive coordinator Chris) Messina has done a great job of putting together our schemes and finding the best ways to take advantage of our skill players.”

Drengwitz and Messina have plenty of skill players to choose from.

After Mackey’s 176 yards rushing, Tommy Davis adds 140 (on just nine carries), Michael Coleman 136 and Chris Taylor 106.

“We have three really good backs. The wide receivers all can go out there and make a play,” said Mackey. “It really makes my job easy and Coach Messina’s job easy calling plays. He has trust in all of us to make a play.”

Clearing a path for the backs and protecting Mackey is an offensive line of 255-pound left tackle Carter Elston, 300-pound left guard Drew Rustemeyer, 220-pound center Tyler Frankowiak, 290-pound right guard Cannon Mackey (Chase’s junior brother) and 270-pound right tackle Zion Williams.

“Definitely our offensive line is better, our communication is better and we’re practicing better,” Williams said. “We realized from last year we needed to get better. The offseason was just grinding and now we’re reaping the benefits.”

Terance Washington is the top receiver with 13 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

“I feel like we’ve prepared ourselves well for his. From the jump we’re better than last year,” Washington said of a 2-3 record in a COVID interrupted spring season. “We weren’t 100 percent and our record kind of showed it. Being 4-0 shows hard work really does pay off.”

“Terance is our most dynamic, explosive athlete,” said Drengwitz. “When he gets the ball in his hands, he can run by people. He’s a big-play guy who always wants the ball. The moment is never too big for him.”

NCHS also has four receivers with three catches each in Tyler Dwinal, Hayden Lay, Kyle Thierry and Taylor. All four have hauled in a touchdown pass.

“It seems like they’re always open,” Chase Mackey said. “I have confidence throwing to every one of those guys.”

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Dwinal has been bothered by a foot injury.

“We’re trying to be smart and careful with him because hopefully we’ll have a long season,” said Drengwitz. “He’s a really good tight end. He can control the middle of the field in the passing game.”

Mackey has completed 24 of 44 passes for 477 yards, nine touchdown and one interception. Drengwitz points out those numbers would be higher if not for two games when the Ironmen starters rolled to a hefty first-half lead and did not play in the second half.

