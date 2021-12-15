Watch now: Andrew Petrilli, leader of explosive Tri-Valley offense, earns Pantagraph Player of Year

DOWNS — Andrew Petrilli considered his first two seasons as Tri-Valley High School quarterback “good building blocks.”

Yet even Petrilli couldn’t have known the foundation was being laid for a spectacular mansion of a senior season.

“He struggled as a sophomore and the team struggled. It was trial and error and he was our guy,” Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop said. “The thing about Andrew is he would put the work in. He wanted to be the quarterback. He wanted to be in this position. He earned the season he got by the work he put in.”

That season featured nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and a combined 43 touchdowns as the Vikings marched to the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs. That production and that success earned Petrilli Pantagraph Player of the Year honors.

“I felt like my first two years I threw the ball well but wasn’t very consistent. I wanted to get my consistency up,” said Petrilli. “This summer I took a really big initiative to work on my throwing mechanics. I feel like I improved my passing more than I ever have in my life.”

Roop’s switch to a spread offense, which debuted and was refined in the four-game spring season, led to Tri-Valley averaging 41 points while winning all nine regular season games by at least 21.

“I knew our spread offense would allow us to use some of our weapons to their full potential a little more,” Petrilli said. “I felt like it made us very two dimensional. Being able to go with the 1-2 punch of passing then running and being successful at both allowed us to move the ball up and down the field.”

In a season that ended at 12-1, Petrilli ranked second in the Pantagraph area with 1,507 yards rushing. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry and ran for 23 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound All-Stater also was second in area passing with 1,473 yards. He threw for 20 TDs while completing 60 percent of his passes (86 of 143).

“I thought this could happen, but not quite like it did,” Roop said of the Vikings’ offensive explosion. “A huge key to that was how our offensive line came along.

"Spreading them out, we were making sure they had to cover us on the outside. That opened up huge holes up the middle for Blake (Regenold) and Andrew. It was pick your poison at times.”

The Tri-Valley offense had first team Heart of Illinois Conference all-stars in Petrilli, Regenold, receiver Noah Streenz and lineman Jacob Bischoff.

Roop believes Petrilli was crucial to keeping the Vikings together during the uncertainty and delays caused by the pandemic.

“There were offseason things going on no coach was a part of. He found other teams to play 7 on 7,” Roop said. “There were different scenarios through summer with COVID he showed his leadership and willingness to get our program back where it was. That’s what he wanted, to leave a legacy here.”

Petrilli values lessons learned from past Vikings such as Peyton Roop, Zander Woodring and Jake Reeser.

“We had some really good leaders,” he said. “A lot of those guys did a great job leading me and showing me what a leader and role model looks like for their team. By the time I was a senior, I realized some of the things I need to do as a senior quarterback to get the guys to the level I wanted them playing. I’m very grateful for that.”

“That was pretty amazing. That was my first playoff game. It meant a lot to me to show up and play well,” said Petrilli. “My performance that day was a testimony of everybody being part of that. My receivers made some really good catches, and the line did an awesome job blocking. It was nice to see all my hard work pay off.”

Petrilli wants to continue playing football at the college level and has received interest from Division II and III programs. He plans to major in business.

“The game of football has meant a lot to me,” Petrilli said. “It’s really helped me become the person I am today.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.