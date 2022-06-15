Watch now: Andrew Petrilli, Jack Weltha could be meeting often during Shrine All-Star Football Game

BLOOMINGTON — Andrew Petrilli starred for Tri-Valley High School. Playing in the Heart of Illinois Conference, he never got a chance to see Bloomington's Jack Weltha on the football field.

Petrilli will be a quarterback for the Red team during Saturday's 11 a.m. Shrine All-Star Football Game. After meeting the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Weltha on Tuesday, Petrilli would like to avoid the bruising linebacker who will be on the opposing Blue squad at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

"I'm going to try not to (run into Weltha)," said the 185-pound Petrilli, smiling.

Petrilli and Weltha are among five Pantagraph area players set to participate in the 48th annual contest for standout senior graduates which is hosted by the Illinois Coaches Association and the Shriners of Illinois.

Three other HOIC players — Ridgeview's Evan Antonio, El Paso-Gridley's Ben Klein and Tremont's John Rathbun — join Weltha on the Blue team.

Chad Hetlet of Glenbard West will serve as the Red's head coach while Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis will be the Blue's head coach. Game admission will be $10 with money raised for the Shriners Hospital for Children, the official philanthropy of Shriners International which is celebrating its 100th year.

'Great introduction'

Petrilli enjoyed a monster senior season with his feet and arm. Operating Tri-Valley's new spread attack, he amassed nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and a combined 43 touchdowns as the Vikings advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.

He will play for Eureka College in the fall and sees Saturday's game as starting the next chapter in his football career.

"It will be a a great introduction going into college," he said. "It's another chance to play with high-level guys, and it will not only help my game but give me a chance to wake up to the spped and what's ahead.

"I'm really excited to see how I can match up with a lot of the guys around here, a ton of good players. It's fun to meet these guys and spend time with them."

The teams started practicing Tuesday morning, which doesn't leave much time to get to put together a game plan.

"With a week of practice hopefully I'm able to get on the same page with some of my receivers," he said.

Staying in shape

Weltha was a four-year starter for the Raiders, earning Big 12 Conference Division Player of the Year honors last fall and a spot on the Pantagraph All-Area team. He then went on to win the Class 2A State heavyweight wrestling title before finishing 12th in the shot put at the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.

Football will be Weltha's focus at Division II Truman State.

"From wrestling to track to now I've been trying to stay in as much shape as possible," he said. "I'm still running, going with Truman's workouts and trying to keep my body in the best shape possible."

Weltha sees this week as great preparation for fall practices at Truman State.

"This really will prepare me for college," he said. "It's awesome to put the pads on and meet a bunch of new guys and being able to stay in the dorm and get a college feel."

Weltha isn't trying to set his expectations too high at the start.

"They mentioned special teams. They have some top tier linebackers there now," he said. "It's great having that competition. They're top 25 in the nation. You're going to find some tough guys there. It's great look up to them, learn and be the best I can and try start some games whenever that may be."

Future teammates

Antonio will be joining Petrilli at Eureka College as a linebacker. He is slated to play the offensive line on Saturday.

"This is the start of football. I've been working all summer," said the 6-2, 225-pound Antonio. "This is another fun thing to do. I'll be back weight lifting after this and be practicing in August."

Antonio said there is an open linebacker spot at Eureka with "a bunch of new incoming guys. I'll try my hardest to get a starting spot as a freshman."

Antonio, who helped the Ridgeview-Lexington co-op make a surprising run to the Class 1A semifinals last season, sees the All-Star experience as a good measuring stick for this fall.

"I'll see where I'm at and see if I need to change anything coming into college," he said.

Measuring up

The 6-2, 205-pound Klein, who will be a tight end for Division III Rose-Hulman this fall, is eager to see how he stacks up against the competition Saturday.

"Especially since you get to play against a lot of bigger people and bigger schools, it's kind of like a nice segway into (college)," he said.

Like most of the players, Klein said one of his biggest goals is coming out of Saturday's game healthy.

"But also to get to know the people here, see the competition and see what I could be going against in college," he said.

Future Titans

Five players who will make Illinois Wesleyan their home in the fall and play for the Titans get an early chance to make a contribution at Tucci Stadium.

Luke Zunkel of McHenry and Sam Atkins of Wheaton St. Francis are on the Red team with Tyler Wetherell of Rochester, Alejnadro Valdez of Conant and Chris Mueller of Belleville East are on the Blue.

All are offensive linemen except Atkins, a linebacker. Valdez is listed as the heaviest player on either team at 330 pounds.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.