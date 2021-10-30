Watch now: Andrew Petrilli accounts for 513 yards, 6 touchdowns to rally Tri-Valley past Rockridge

DOWNS — It looked bleak for Tri-Valley High School's football team late in Saturday's back-and-forth Class 2A first-round playoff slugfest against Rockridge.

Rockridge, holding a 42-41 lead , recovered a Vikings fumble with 3:39 left. However, Tri-Valley's Andrew Petrilli refused to let his team give up.

"We knew we could win the football game," said Petrilli. "If we get down on ourselves we wouldn't be able to come back. It was next play mentality."

The Vikings' defense got a stop and forced a punt. Petrilli quickly led Tri-Valley down the field and scored his fourth touchdown on a 5-yard run with 1:16 left.

When Tri-Valley stopped Rockridge on downs with 20 seconds left, the No. 3-ranked Vikings stayed unbeaten with a heart-pounding 47-42 victory.

"We've got a lot of good seniors thinking they were playing their last game," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop. "They came together and battled today. I'm really proud of them because it's a group where a lot started as sophomores and had to learn how to fight like that."

Tri-Valley, which trailed in only one game all season, twice battled back from 14-point deficits in improving to 10-0.

The Vikings will be home again next week to take on Heart of Illinois Conference rival Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a rematch of a Week 2 game which the Vikings won in a 49-8 rout.

"I'm proud of them because we were down 14-0 and, really, Rockridge was handing it to us in first half," said Roop.

Petrilli produced some eye-popping numbers as he accounted for 513 yards and six touchdowns. The senior quarterback gained 315 yards rushing on 32 carries and also completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 198 yards and two more TDs.

But, according to Roop, that was only half the story.

"To be honest with you, I kept hearing nothing but positive things today out of Andrew Petrilli," said Roop. "I know he did it with his play, but I kept hearing him telling people, 'Hey, we're going to do this. Keep going, keep playing.'

"I'm really proud of him not just for his yards, but for his leadership today."

There was 1,007 total yards between the teams. Tri-Valley produced 591 yards and Rockridge 416. Rockets quarterback Brayden Deem was almost as effective as Petrilli with 246 yards passing and 77 yards rushing.

"We'll enjoy this one. This means a lot to our seniors and this football team because we haven't won a playoff game in three years," said Petrilli. "Obviously we have bigger aspirations and goals, and if we want to achieve those we have to continue to get better."

Rockridge (5-5) might have been the best No. 15 seed in the entire tournament.

The Rockets scored a minute into the game on Peyton Locke's 51-yard run. They shot out to leads of 14-0 and 21-7 before the Vikings knew what hit them.

Tri-Valley closed the gap to 21-14 at halftime. The Vikings got the second-half kickoff and finally got things tied on Petrilli's 53-yard TD pass to Noah Streenz, who caught four passes for 168 yards.

The Vikings took their first lead at 28-21 on Blake Regenold's 10-yard run with 5:55 left in the third quarter. That lasted all of 13 seconds as Nate Henry turned a short Deem pass into a 55-yard touchdown for a 28-all tie.

Neither side could be stopped offensively. However, after Petrilli's 43-yard TD pass to Streenz produced a 41-35 Vikings lead with 8:54 left, Tri-Valley had problems with the conversion snap.

Rockridge retook the lead at 42-41 with 7:34 left on Deem's 46-yard pass to Locke. Tri-Valley was driving again when Regenold fumbled and the Rockets' George Starks recovered Rockridge's 32-yard line with 3:29 left.

"We had to keep our heads up," said Tri-Valley junior defensive back Grant Fatima. "We knew they were a good team coming in here. They come from a really hard conference (Three Rivers). We kept grinding and got the stops we could."

Tri-Valley forced a three-and-out, got the ball back with 2:26 left and sent their fans home delirious and worn out.

"Going into half we knew there were certain things we had to do to win this football game," said Petrilli. "We were able to make some of those adjustments. It was a good opportunity to face some adversity and come back and fight, and we did it. I'm super proud of our guys."

