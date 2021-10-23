Watch now: After struggling in spring, Normal Community completes perfect regular season

NORMAL — When last season was postponed by the pandemic until the spring, Normal Community High School was knocked off its game.

The Ironmen suffered through COVID-19 issues and key injuries, going 2-3 for its first sub-.500 season in 26 years. There wasn't much time to regroup until practice began again in August.

"It was a long year and difficult year full of many challenges," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "But I'm not so sure we're where we are at today without going through that adversity."

The Ironmen used an 80-yard touchdown run by Chris Taylor with 13 seconds left in the first half to seize momentum against rival Normal West on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

NCHS, ranked No. 7 in the Class 7A poll, then scored three times in less than a minute early in the third quarter to power its way to a 45-7 victory to claim an undisputed Big 12 Conference championship and head into the playoffs with a 9-0 record.

The Ironmen (8-0 Big 12) came 180 degrees from the spring, which concluded with a loss to the Wildcats that drove NCHS' players during their summer workouts.

"We were ready to come out and play against them," said NCHS senior safety Cam Maas. "It's the one thing we've been looking forward to this entire season. We came out and performed greatly. I'm super proud of my guys."

Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew Friday night.

He also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass off a reverse to quarterback Chase Mackey following Jackson Hesse's interception to give NCHS a 24-7 lead with 8:45 left in the third quarter.

After Kyle Thierry's 26-yard interception return for another score two plays later, the Ironmen's defense forced a three-and-out before Taylor returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown and 38-7 cushion.

Michael Coleman's 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter closed the scoring.

"Last year I was a sophomore and really couldn't do anything about it," said Taylor. "I felt really bad for the seniors. I told my senior friend (from last season), Isaac Reyna, we're never going to lose to the Normal West Wildcats for you.

"He texted me this morning and said, 'Remember that promise you made to me?' I was, like, I got you."

West (6-3, 5-2) came out fast. The Wildcats drove 80 yards in 11 plays with the opening kickoff, capped by Jayden Mangerum's 5-yard shuttle pass to Max Ziebarth for a 7-0 lead.

NCHS got a 23-yard field goal from Ryan Millmore to cut the Wildcats' lead to 7-3. When a snap sailed over West punter Owen Hess' head, the Ironmen got the ball at the Wildcats' 5. Hayden Lay ran it into the end zone on the next play to put NCHS ahead, 10-7.

It appeared that would be the halftime score after NCHS' Chase Wiese intercepted Mangerum at the Ironmen's 20 with 26 seconds left in the first half.

"Initially I was, 'Should we take a knee? Well, let's run one play and see what happens,'" said Drengwitz.

Taylor went off the left side, cut back to his right and suddenly found himself in the clear to give the Ironmen a 17-7 halftime lead.

"We weren't going for a touchdown, but to run the clock out," said Taylor. "But I saw open field and good blocks by my linemen and took it to the house."

NCHS rode the momentum from that play into a second-half blitz that quickly put the game out of reach.

"Chris is a special player and special talent," said Drengwitz. "The offensive line did a great job and we scored. That totally flipped the momentum and energy of the game. We made some really good adjustments at halftime, and then I thought we really executed in all three phases and made some big plays on offense, defense and special teams."

Drengwitz was asked if maybe the Ironmen should have held the option pass Taylor threw for a touchdown until the right time in the playoffs.

"Now it's on film and they (opponents) have to prepare for it," said a smiling Drengwitz. "We might have a few more up our sleeves."

Drengwitz said there were plenty of positives the Ironmen gained from the spring despite posting a losing record.

"We had a lot of young guys who played a lot of snaps and really put us in a position where we're at today," he said. "We have a good group of players and they love to play the game and love to compete."

A victory would have given the Wildcats a share of the Big 12 title with NCHS and Peoria High.

Instead, West needs to quickly regroup before getting ready for next week's Class 6A playoff opener.

"Talking to them right there (after the game), they're fully aware of the ability this football team has," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "We played some good football teams where we've been right there. We've just got to make plays and be able to get over the hump a little bit better.

"We'll learn from this. This will be an opportunity for us to get better. We're going to be playing some good teams in the playoffs. We have to be able to to handle adversity and make plays."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

