Watch now: 7 things you need to know about the upcoming high school football weekend

The final third of the high school football regular season begins Friday. With only three games left before the playoffs, here’s what to watch this weekend.

Central Catholic needs win

Central Catholic (3-3, 3-3 Illini Prairie Conference) tries to snap a three-game losing streak when Chillicothe IVC (1-5, 1-5) visits Bill Hundman Memorial Field on Friday in a 7 p.m. start.

“I was pretty disappointed with last week’s effort,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said of a 33-0 loss at St. Joseph-Ogden. “It really came down to our four turnovers, two were inside the 5 and one was returned 101 yards for a touchdown. The score got out of hand, but it was a much closer game.”

Braucht felt his defense played well against the Spartans.

“The defense was out there a lot. Defense kept us in it, but the offense kept turning it over,” he said. “I don’t think from a confidence standpoint we should be negative at all. I feel good where we’re at, but we definitely want to get back on the winning track.”

According to Braucht, standout tailback Jake Slaughter remains out after September surgery to remove an infection from his leg. Slaughter could return next week for a road game at Olympia.

NCHS gets break from Big 12

Ranked seventh in 7A, Normal Community puts its 6-0 record on the line against 0-6 nonconference opponent Granite City at Dick Tharp Field.

The Warriors have been outscored 328-69 this season.

“We try to keep the same approach every week to what we’re doing as a program,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “They have played some really good competition in the southern part of the state. They stand in the way of everything we’re trying to accomplish this year.”

Ironmen quarterback Chase Mackey is the team's rushing leader with 359 yards and has passed for 737 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception. Terance Washington owns 20 receptions for 364 yards and six TDs.

NCHS played without tailback Michael Coleman (ankle) and defensive end Mark Horton (shoulder) in last week's 42-38 win over Peoria High. Drengwitz is hopeful Horton will be available Friday, while Coleman is likely sidelined for another game.

Normal West back in action

After a week off because of a forfeit win over Urbana, Normal West (4-2, 4-1 in the Big 12) hosts Danville (3-3, 3-3).

If the Wildcats defeat the Vikings and win next week at 1-5 Peoria Richwoods, they would close against undefeated rival NCHS with a chance to at least share the Big 12 crown.

“That is something we’ve been keeping an eye on,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “We didn’t hold up our end and make an outright competition for it. But if we don’t take care of business right now, none of that will matter.”

A common theme in West’s two losses has been costly turnovers.

“That’s something we need to get better at,” said Fincham. “We have to take care of the football.”

The Wildcats coach also looks to bolster his run defense against a Danville team “that wants to run the ball with two or three different guys. That’s been our focus this week to force them to do something they’re uncomfortable with.”

BHS in action Saturday

At 3-3 overall and in the Big 12, Bloomington needs to finish strong to qualify for the playoffs starting with Saturday’s 1 p.m. conference game against Peoria Notre Dame (4-2, 4-1) at Richwoods Stadium.

“We know we’ve got to win out to get to six and guarantee it (playoffs) or win two of three to get to five and have a chance,” Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey said. “We have our work cut out for us. But I think our guys are up to the challenge.”

BHS takes on a run-oriented Irish team still in contention for the Big 12 title.

“They are a pleasure to watch on film. They are really good at running their offense, and they get off the ball fast,” said Godfrey. “Their passing has been dangerous. They run 12 or 13 times in a row and then throw a pass and it’s wide open.”

The Raiders hope to regain the services of two-way standout Walker Burns, who has been hampered by a foot injury most of the season.

“He means so much to our team,” Godfrey said. “He’s a great running back and an all-conference type kid on defense. He’s a leader for us.”

After Notre Dame, BHS finishes the regular season with two more road games against Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour of the Apollo Conference. The Bulldogs are 6-0 and ranked sixth in 5A.

U High meets Eisenhower

University High (2-4, 2-4 Central State Eight) takes on Decatur Eisenhower (0-6, 0-6) at Hancock Stadium.

“Our message to the players has been focusing on ourselves,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said. “The last two weeks we’ve gotten blown out, but we really feel like we made a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It’s really important for us to play our best game. I don’t think we’ve played four quarters of our best possible football.”

U High has lost starting tailback Cade McClellan to a knee injury and is likely out for the season, according to Walworth. Bronson Moeller has taken over at tailback.

The Pioneers coach believes linemen Zach Hoffmann and Elon Mondy are “really playing at a high level.”

After the Panthers, U High closes the regular season at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, the No. 2-ranked team in 4A and at home against Rochester, the No. 1 team in 5A.

Prairie Central seeks 6th win

Prairie Central (5-1, 5-1 Illini Prairie) could secure a playoff berth when it travels to rural Stanford to face Olympia (1-5, 1-5) on Friday.

The Hawks also hope to stay in the running for a league championship with Monticello and Tolono Unity both at 6-0. Prairie Central lost to Tolono in week one and faces Monticello on Oct. 15 in Fairbury.

HOIC battles

Tri-Valley, the third-ranked team in 2A, takes a 6-0 overall record and a 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division record into a home game against GCMS (3-3, 2-1 Small).

EPG, which is tied with Tri-Valley atop the Large School Division, is 4-2 overall entering a home contest against Heyworth (1-5, 1-1 Small).

The Small School Division leader at 2-0, Ridgeview-Lexington (3-3 overall) entertains Eureka (4-2, 1-2 Large).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

