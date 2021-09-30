Watch now: 7 things to watch in Week 6 of the Bloomington-Normal area high school football season

We're entering the second half of the 2021 high school football season. Here are seven things to watch entering Week 6.

Big 12 showdown

The Big 12 Conference football championship trophy won’t be handed out Friday at Peoria Stadium. Yet the winner will be “in the driver’s seat,” according to Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz.

Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, the Ironmen take on Peoria High, the No. 6 team in 5A, in a 7 p.m. start. NCHS is 5-0 overall and in the Big 12, while the Lions are 4-1 and 4-0 in league play.

“There are still games left to play, but this is definitely a big game both teams are looking forward to and excited about,” Drengwitz said. “You’re looking at two of the better teams in the conference.”

Peoria tries to keep the pressure on opponents at all times. The Lions utilize a hurry-up offense, rarely punt and regularly on-side kick.

“They present challenges in all three phases. They do things different than anybody else,” said Drengwitz. “They’re good at what they do. They’ve done it consistently for years.”

The Peoria offense is spearheaded by tailback Eddie Clark, while the defense crowds the line of scrimmage and goes after the quarterback.

“They play man (pass coverage) and have really good, athletic guys to play man,” the Ironmen coach said. “They pressure the quarterback really well. You’ve got to get it out on time. You can’t hold on to the ball. We do like some of our matchups against them.”

The balanced NCHS offense is led by quarterback Chase Mackey, who has passed for 597 yards and rushed for 200. Michael Coleman adds 192 yards on the ground, and Terance Washington has a team-high 16 receptions for 273 yards.

Saints seek return to winning ways

For the first time in three weeks, Central Catholic (3-2, 3-2 Illini Prairie) does not play a team ranked in the top four of 3A. After falling to Monticello and Tolono Unity, the Saints travel to face St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3, 2-3).

“We knew looking at the schedule this summer we had a tough stretch,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht. “We need to bounce back against St. Joe. They are playing with good confidence. They always play hard and are always really good on defense.”

The Saints are still without leading rusher Jake Slaughter, who had surgery to remove an infection from his leg last week. Ian Whitaker and William Adams will continue to share the ballcarrying duties.

“He got a checkup Monday and everything looks good,” Braucht said of Slaughter. “But they still are yet to close the wound to make sure there is no further infection.”

U High shoots for .500

University High (2-3, 2-3 in Central State Eight) tries to even its record during a trip to Springfield.

The Senators are 3-2 and 3-2 in the CS8 after losses the past two weeks to powerhouses Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

West takes week off

Normal West has the night off after accepting a forfeit win over Urbana.

The Wildcats (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) return to action Oct. 8 in a home game against Danville.

Simon piles up yardage

Tri-Valley is up to No. 3 in the latest 2A rankings after a win over Heyworth last week that saw Nathan Simon rush for 202 yards and three touchdowns on a mere seven carries.

“He just had a good night and the line got off the ball,” said Vikings coach Josh Roop, whose 5-0 team plays at Fieldcrest on Friday. “It was a base power play, 644 slide loop, to the right or to the left. It’s a base off tackle play we’ve been known for for a long time.”

Tri-Valley’s potent offense averages 8.1 yards per run and has four rushers over 200 yards in quarterback Andrew Petrilli (460), Blake Regenold (301), Noah Streenz (268) and Simon (213). Simon also is the Vikings’ top receiver with 15 catches as Petrilli has passed for 456 yards while completing 71 percent of his tosses.

EPG-Eureka tangle

El Paso-Gridley, tied with Tri-Valley atop the Heart of Illinois Conference’s Large School Division, faces a key game Friday at Eureka.

The Titans are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in division play. The host Hornets are 4-1 and 1-1 in the division.

Prairie Central remembers

Prairie Central will recognize the 25th anniversary of Chenoa’s 1996 Class 1A state championship on Friday as the Hawks host PBL. Chenoa has since consolidated into the Prairie Central school district.

Members of the Chenoa team will be honored before the game and the state championship trophy will be on hand.

One connection to that squad and the current Prairie Central team is Hawks’ defensive coordinator Dan Groce, who was offensive coordinator for Chenoa in 1996.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.