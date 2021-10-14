Watch now: 7 things to know for Week 8 in Pantagraph area high school football

It’s Week 8 of the high school football season, when playoff bids will be both earned and lost. Here’s a look at the top games in the Pantagraph area on Friday.

NCHS strives for perfection

Normal Community (7-0, 6-0 Big 12 Conference) continues a quest for its first perfect regular season since 2017 in a home contest against Champaign Centennial (4-3, 4-2) at Dick Tharp Field.

Ranked seventh in Class 7A, the Ironmen have already secured their 25th consecutive playoff berth. A win also would lock up a share of the Big 12 championship.

“They’re playing some really good football,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said of Centennial. “Defensively, they’ve got a really good front, and they have talented athletes in the secondary.”

The Ironmen regain the services of defensive lineman Mark Horton, who has been out with an injury the past two weeks. Linebacker Joey Fela played for the first time since week one on a limited basis in last Friday’s 61-0 win over Granite City and will more extensive action. NCHS has linebacker Hunter Redman and lineman Guillermo Gallardo out with injuries.

The Ironmen close the regular season on Oct. 22 at Normal West.

“We don’t really address it,” said Drengwitz of the Unit 5 rivalry. “Our kids and our coaching staff have done a great job staying focused on the opponent at hand.”

West eyes playoff spot

Normal West (5-2, 5-1 Big 12) want to stay in contention for the Big 12 crown as well as clinch a place in the playoffs when the Wildcats travel to Peoria to face Richwoods (1-6, 1-5).

“Our focus is to get this win. If we’re able to do that, everything we want after that will be there,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “Their record may not show it, but they do a lot of unique things that can give people problems, things that can sneak up and bite you a little bit.”

Wildcats junior quarterback Jayden Mangruem passed for 189 yards and rushed for 100 last week against Danville in his first varsity start.

“Any time you can get a younger guy like that opportunities he gets more comfortable and confident in what he’s doing,” said Fincham.

The West coach also isn’t looking ahead to a possible shot at a share of the Big 12 title next week against NCHS.

“The guys have done a good job to this point,” Fincham said. “They are dialed in on Richwoods.”

Bloomington backs to wall

Bloomington (3-4, 3-4 Big 12) must finish with two wins to insert itself into the pool of possible playoff teams. The Purple Raiders play at Champaign Central (2-5, 2-4) and wrap up the regular season on Oct. 22 at 7-0 Mahomet-Seymour, the No. 6-ranked squad in 5A.

“Pretty simple. Win out,” said BHS coach Scott Godfrey. “Next week is insignificant if you don’t get this week. Win this week and then figure it out.”

Champaign uses a similar run-heavy offense as last week’s opponent, Peoria Notre Dame.

“They have some athletic players who can make big plays. That’s something that has plagued us all season, limiting big plays,” Godfrey said. “They don’t run as much as PND, but they run a lot. They play action (pass) you when they feel like you’ve fallen asleep.”

Saints also in must-win

At 3-4 overall and in the Illini Prairie, Central Catholic also needs to finish with two wins to stay in the playoff discussion, starting with a league game in rural Stanford against Olympia (1-6, 1-6).

“We’ve got to get out of this funk we’re in right now,” said Saints coach Kevin Braucht, whose team has lost four straight.

Central Catholic gets a push in that direction with the return of tailback/safety Jake Slaughter, who has missed the last three games after surgery to remove an infection from his leg.

“We found out Monday. He’s practiced every day and looks good,” Braucht said. “That alone brought our team morale back up. We’ll try to ease him into the game. I anticipate him being on the field quite a bit.”

Central Catholic also regains the services of right guard Alex Binion, who was out last week with an injured knee.

“We’re as healthy as we’ve been all season,” said Braucht. “It feels really good.”

Eureka takes on Tri-Valley

Riding the momentum of a 43-42 double overtime win over Ridgeview-Lexington last week, Eureka (5-2, 2-1 Heart of Illinois Large School Division) hosts 2A third-ranked Tri-Valley (7-0, 3-0).

“Our goal is to do our best to limit Tri-Valley’s big-play capabilities and force them into sustaining long drives,” said Hornets coach Jason Bachman. “They are a very quick-starting team so matching their intensity out of the gate is going to be key for us.”

Eureka boasts a balanced offense led by junior quarterback Jake Morin, who is completing 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,203 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore Mason Boles has rushed for 823 yards and junior Justis Bachman has 32 receptions for 375 yards.

"They're a solid football team. They're dangerous because they are so balanced," Vikings coach Josh Roop said. "You can't load up to stop one thing or the other. We're going to hae to play good everywhere on defense this week."

Tri-Valley’s punishing ground attack features quarterback Andrew Petrilli (639 yards rushing), Blake Regenold (602) and Noah Strenz (415). Petrilli averages less than 10 passes per game but is completing 70 percent for 618 yards and 10 TDs.

"It's the offensive line. They have really gelled," Roop said of his team's 8.1-yard per carry mark. "That was our biggest question mark, but I feel like it's turned into a strength."

Eureka’s defense is spearheaded by Dakota Wiegand (nine sacks) and Zech Lapp. The Vikings’ leading tacklers are TJ Klein and Nathan Simon.

Elsewhere in HOIC

Tremont (5-2, 1-2) and EPG (5-2, 3-0) both could seize the all-important sixth win when the Turks and Titans meet in El Paso.

EPG also hopes to stay undefeated in the HOIC Large School Division so a Week 9 contest at Tri-Valley would determine the division champion.

In the Small School Division, Ridgeview-Lexington (3-4, 2-0) could clinch a share of the championship with a victory at Heyworth (1-6, 1-1).

Pork chop battles

Nobody should ever say Pantagraph area schools don’t make a fine pork chop sandwich. Among the “Savory 16” finalists in the Pork and Pigskins Championship to declare the best pork chop sandwich in the state are six from the area.

The schools advancing from the Duroc Region will be from the area as EPG, NCHS, Flanagan-Cornell and Olympia are the finalists. Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka are Hampshire Region finalists along with Carlinville and Princeville.

After in-person judging, the “Flavorful Four” will be announced Oct. 23. The pork chop sandwich champion of Illinois will be revealed on Nov. 27 during the Class 6A state title game in DeKalb.

