Watch now: 5 area teams home for first-round football playoff games

BLOOMINGTON — Five Pantagraph area football teams will serve as hosts for first-round games as the Illinois High School Association released the 256-team playoff bracket Saturday night.

Normal Community (9-0) is the No. 3 overall seed in Class 7A and faces No. 30 Blue Island Eisenhower (5-4) in a first-round game.

The area's other unbeaten team, Tri-Valley (9-0), is the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A north bracket and entertains No. 15 Rockridge (5-4) at Downs.

Normal West (6-3) is seeded No. 11 in the Class 6A south bracket and travels to No. 6 Washington (7-2), which is coached by NCHS graduate Darrell Crouch.

Prairie Central (7-2) is a No. 7 seed in the Class 3A north bracket and faces No. 10 Chicago King (6-3) at Fairbury. Also in Class 3A is Eureka (6-3), seeded ninth in the south bracket and going to No. 8 PBL (6-3).

Besides Tri-Valley, three other Heart of Illinois Conference teams are in Class 2A and the north bracket.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), a No. 7 seed, meets No. 10 North Lawndale (6-3) at Mackinaw. The Chiefs could play Tri-Valley in the second round if both win.

Tremont (7-2) is seeded sixth and home to face No. 11 Momence (6-3). El Paso Gridley, a No. 14 seed, goes on the road to meet No. 3 Farmington (9-0).

A sixth HOIC team, Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4), is the lone representative in Class 1A. The Mustangs are seeded No. 13 in the north bracket and travel to No. 4 Rushville (7-2).

Game times will be announced later.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

