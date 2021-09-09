Watch now: 1 week after field dedication, Normal Community mourns death of Tharp

NORMAL — Jason Drengwitz had not met Dick Tharp before last week.

Yet when the current Normal Community High School football coach spoke with the legendary former Ironmen coach, it was special for Drengwitz.

The occasion, along with the dedication of Dick Tharp Field, became sadly even more significant when Tharp died Tuesday at the age of 90.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Drengwitz said. “I feel lucky for the time we did get to spend with him and sad for him and his family and everyone associated with him that a great man is gone.”

Drengwitz was able to get acquainted with Tharp last Wednesday at Tharp’s daughter’s house and again Friday at a postgame reception in Tharp’s honor after the Ironmen defeated Peoria Manual, 57-22.

“It was a really neat opportunity for me. We talked football, philosophy, things we love,” said Drengwitz. “He was just a wealth of knowledge. I was lucky to talk football with a special man at Normal Community.”

Drengwitz called last Friday’s dedication of Dick Tharp Field “really a special night for Ironmen football.”

The Ironmen return home to face Peoria Richwoods in a 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference game Friday on Senior Night.

NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott said there will be a recognition of Tharp's passing along with a moment of silence in remembrance of both Tharp and the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.

NCHS is 2-0 and receiving votes in the state Class 7A rankings. Richwoods is 0-2 and has been outscored, 120-27.

“They have played two of the better teams in the conference,” Drengwitz said of Peoria High and Peoria Notre Dame. “They present a whole bunch of different challenges with the diversity of schemes they run. They’re athletic, talented and have kids capable of making big plays offensively and defensively.”

NCHS tailback Michael Coleman had a “breakout performance” in the win over Manual, according to Drengwitz. “I’m really happy for Michael. He did a great job making guys miss, and the guys up front did an outstanding job blocking for him.”

Saints face ranked foe

In a battle of 2-0 Illini Prairie Conference teams, league newcomer PBL visits Bill Hundman Memorial Field to take on Central Catholic at 7 p.m.

Ranked 10th in Class 3A, PBL has outscored Chillicothe IVC and Olympia by a combined margin of 66-16. Central Catholic owns an 80-26 scoring edge in wins over Pontiac and Rantoul.

“They are extremely big on both the defensive and offensive lines,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said of the Panthers. “They have a really good running back, and they want to run behind that big line. They do a good job mixing it up with multiple formations.”

Central Catholic tailback Jake Slaughter rushed for 175 yards, two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score against Rantoul. In two outings, Slaughter has amassed 363 yards on just 31 carries for an eye-popping average of 11.7 yards.

Playing his first game of the season, Saints defensive tackle Tyler Sears had a huge impact against Rantoul with 10 solo tackles.

Bloomington back at it

Bloomington returns to action in a 7 p.m. game at Peoria Manual after receiving a forfeit win over Urbana last week.

“I’ve been coaching 15 years now, eight as a head coach, and that was the first Friday or weekend I’ve ever had off. It was really strange,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “I thought our guys did a tremendous job approaching the week of practice.”

According to Godfrey, the Purple Raiders took on a fundamental mindset.

“Let’s get better on offense and defense and work special teams. We made time for things we wouldn’t usually,” said the BHS coach. “It was less than ideal. But I was OK with it from the standpoint we needed to get healthy and get all our guys back.”

While the forfeit win evened the Raiders’ record at 1-1, BHS will receive no playoff points because Urbana has called off the rest of its season and therefore will win no games.

“I said to my coaches this week I don’t think we can plan on getting in (the playoffs) as a 5-4 team,” Godfrey said. “But this early in the season at 1-1 you control your own destiny. We’ve set our sights higher than five wins, that’s for sure.”

Manual is 0-2 after road losses to Peotone and NCHS, but the Rams have scored 42 points thus far.

West aims for second straight

Normal West travels to Champaign Centennial after pounding Champaign Central, 48-14, last week.

The Wildcats are 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12. The Chargers are 2-0 both overall and in league play and have allowed just six points thus far.

U High seeks first win

University High travels to Springfield to meet Lanphier in Central State Eight play.

The Pioneers and Lions are both 0-2 overall and in the CS8.

Dwight sidelined by COVID

Dwight has forfeited its second straight game Friday because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Dwight athletic director said Cathy Ferguson said Thursday “a couple of kids” tested positive for coronavirus. But the quarantines resulting from close contacts left the Trojans with an inadequate number to field a team.

“Numbers wise we would not be able to survive,” Ferguson said of Friday’s scheduled game at Westville. “We’re trying to nip it in the bud before it gets any further.”

According to Ferguson, Dwight is on track to return to the field for a junior varsity game Monday and a varsity contest on Sept. 17 at home versus Fithian Oakwood.

