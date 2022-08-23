University High takes aim at playoffs in Brody Walworth's second year

NORMAL — The year of transition to a new coach is over for the University High School football team.

And now, second-year coach Brody Walworth is ready for the Pioneers to make a bold move.

“The playoffs,” Walworth responded quickly when asked his target for the upcoming season. “We’ve talked about it. I think we’ve got that kind of team. We’ve got a good group of experienced players back and talented groups coming up to fill the holes we needed filled.”

A playoff berth, which would be U High’s first since 2015, would require two more wins after a 3-6 record in 2021.

“We talk a lot about the difference between goals and expectations. A goal is something you wish for and work toward. Expectations are something you expect,” said Walworth. “You think that’s what you’re going to do and you work like you expect to do that.

"We think five wins is definitely in the cards for us. If we hold ourselves to those high expectations, I think we’ve got the right group of guys to make that happen.”

Part of that optimism stems from the return of quarterback Colin Cunningham, who completed 75 of 156 passes for 940 yards last season.

“I kind of struggled with some shoulder pains last year. This year my shoulder feels a lot better,” Cunningham said. “I’ve been building arm strength and working on my footwork. I’m able to generate more power through my footwork because it’s improved a lot since last season.”

According to Walworth, Cunningham had a lot to process last fall.

“Coming in last year he was a little nervous and I was new so he was trying to learn a whole new system,” said the U High coach. “And he was new to starting at the Central State Eight level. You saw a ton of growth from him throughout the season.

“Then this summer, especially the last two months, has been off the charts. He understands what he’s supposed to do, the ball is coming out quick and it’s going where it’s supposed to go. He’s just in command. That is a huge sign of growth and development.”

Protecting Cunningham are three returning line starters in four-year starting guards Zach Hoffmann and Isaiah Im and Joe Hunt, who is shifting from center to tackle. Contending for the other two line positions are Cayden French, Landon Hinkle, Cade McClellan and Gavin Naffziger.

The primary ballcarriers are slated to be JaQuan Harris, Caleb Rogers and Giovanni Fayne.

Walworth expects receivers Aiden Gilbert and Oliver Cade to return from injuries by mid season. That leaves room for returning starter Colton Chinowth, Mason Hooper and Ty Blake. Promising sophomore Martin Donahue will be at tight end.

McClellan and Cameron Clifton will man linebacker positions as well as Donahue, who saw varsity action as a freshman, and Drew Rader.

Hoffmann, Hunt and Im will also play defensive line on a rotational basis to keep from wearing down. Walworth also looks to Naffziger as a key on the defensive front.

“We need to hit people. We’ve gotten a lot better being super physical,” Hoffmann said. “We have that communication we’ve built through family and culture. We know what each other is doing. We have to learn to bring it all together and then hit someone.”

Harris returns at cornerback with Fayne and eventually Cade and Gilbert helping in the secondary.

U High lost a huge special teams weapon when place-kicker/punter Declan Duley transferred to El Paso-Gridley. Demir Spaulding will handle kicking duties.

The Pioneers will not only play their home games at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium, but for the first time will hold all their practices at Hancock as well. Construction on ISU’s Indoor Practice Facility has spilled over into U High’s usual practice field.

“It’s mostly positive. Practicing where you play, there are advantages to that,” Walworth said. “The surface is always good. Our practice field was not a work of art out there. The only inconvenience is moving our stuff over. We’re working with ISU to minimize how much gear we have to carry over.”

The Pioneers open their season at home Friday against Springfield Lanphier.