NORMAL – Decatur MacArthur gave University High coach Brody Walworth the coverage he wanted, quarterback Alek Weiland gave receiver Mason Willis the throw he wanted and Willis delivered the result the Pioneers wanted on the first play from scrimmage Friday at Hancock Stadium.

Weiland’s 65-yard touchdown bomb to Willis applied an opening jolt to the Central State Eight Conference game, and U High rode the burst of energy to a 28-14 win over MacArthur.

“That propelled us for the rest of the game,” Weiland said. “It got the whole team hyped.”

“It felt amazing,” said Willis. “It was a great dime from this guy (Weiland) and good blocking by the line. It got the team going for sure. Everyone was motivated to score a lot.”

Walworth, whose team hiked its record to 3-1 overall and in the CS8, hoped an empty backfield look would result in single coverage on Willis, who beat the MacArthur defender down the right sideline into the end zone with just 12 seconds off the clock.

“All week it was telling Alek don’t be scared to let it rip if we get a matchup we like when they’re in man and he did,” Walworth said. “They had to change a lot to make sure we didn’t get that look again which then gave us some other stuff.”

Strong second quarter

U High marched 71 yards in nine plays for its second touchdown, a 9-yard Weiland run at the 10:34 mark of the second quarter.

A Martin Donahue interception deep in MacArthur territory set the Pioneers up for a 1-yard scoring pass from Weiland to Willis on third-and-goal.

After 6-foot-8 Pioneer John Burras blocked a Generals’ punt, U High scored on the next snap.

Weiland dumped a short pass off to Willis who sidestepped two defenders to find open space and sprinted 33 yards for his third touchdown and a 28-0 Pioneers advantage.

Willis finished with five receptions for 101 yards, while Weiland completed 11 of 16 for 165 yards.

MacArthur mistakes

The Generals (1-3, 1-3) committed eight first-half penalties for 60 yards and three turnovers in the first half.

“We didn’t play well at all. U High exploited our mistakes,” MacArthur coach Derek Spates said. “U High was playing hard and playing well. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board as a program. We have to understand that undisciplined play will get you beat in this conference.”

The Generals scored second-half touchdowns on a 29-yard surge by freshman sensation Myson Johnson-Cook and a 35-yard pass from Cameron France to Sam Owens.

Mounting a defense

Walworth was thoroughly pleased with a U High defense that held Johnson-Cook, who already has a scholarship offer from Illinois, to 71 yards on 14 carries. France passed for 207 yards while completing 12 of 27.

“Basically we kept 7 (Johnson-Cook) and 11 (France), who are phenomenal players, bottled up,” said Walworth. “Our defensive players and staff deserve so much credit for that effort. Credit Jake Gates, our defensive coordinator, for a phenomenal job putting that plan in place.”

Linebacker Drew Rader paced the U High defense with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Second half workhorse

Senior Caleb Rogers helped U High bleed time from the clock in the second half with 14 rushes for 60 yards.

Rogers totaled 73 yards on 17 carries and caught three passes for 72 yards.

Enjoying the view

Seeking U High’s first playoff berth since 2015, Walworth likes how the team’s three wins in four games position the Pioneers.

“We’ve been seeing this progression with our team. We beat two teams our team had never beaten since we joined the Central State Eight (Springfield and MacArthur),” said Walworth.

“Our competitive spirit and our relentless effort has just been phenomenal. And we can still get better. To be sitting at 3-1 and saying that is pretty sweet.”

Photos: MacArthur football at University High