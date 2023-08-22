NORMAL – Week seven of the 2022 season still gnaws at the University High School football team.

“I’m particularly thinking about the Decatur MacArthur game,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said of a 14-9 loss. “We had the ball inside the five with four chances to score with 30 seconds left to win and couldn’t do it.”

With a bevy of contributing 2022 sophomores now juniors and increased depth, U High hopes to reverse such tight outcomes and earn its first playoff berth since 2015.

“We’ve got a lot more guys physically capable of competing at the varsity level in this league,” Walworth said of the Central State Eight. “I think we’re in a good position. But we’re still young enough we haven’t figured out what the difference is between close and actually winning.”

The Pioneers were 3-6 in each of Walworth’s first two seasons. With freshman to senior numbers up to 80 from 51 in 2021, fewer U High players will be forced to play both ways.

“We have a lot more people so our depth is a lot bigger this year. We’re able to get people in and out,” said senior middle linebacker Cam Clifton. “For me, I was having to play offense last year, but now I’m able to play just defense. I’ll take my rest which makes me do even better on defense. Same with the other guys.

“That’s a big key to winning some of those close games like MacArthur last year. We were gassed by the end of the game. I think we have a chance this year.”

Clifton is part of a veteran linebacker group that includes juniors Drew Rader and Martin Donahue, who saw varsity time as a freshman.

Cole Matejka will be at defensive end after suffering a season-ending injury in the first game last fall. Charlie Karun could help at outside linebacker or defensive end.

Offensive line starters Joe Hunt, Gavin Naffziger, Cayden French and Landon Hinkle will also help on the defensive front.

“It’s definitely a different feeling. We have a lot more guys this year and intensity is up a lot,” Hunt said. “We only graduated seven or eight guys last year. We know what the culture is supposed to be and we’re working toward it.”

Giovanni Fayne at cornerback is the lone starter back in the secondary. Other slated for defensive backfield duty are Grayson Coughlin, Max Dameson, Josh Caraballo and freshman Lyfe Campbell.

“He’s a pretty special athlete,” Walworth said of Campbell. “That’s our most inexperienced area. We think we have some guys who can play back there.”

With All-Area quarterback Colin Cunningham lost to graduation, junior Alek Weiland takes over under center.

“We’ve watched him for two years in our system, and we think he’s ready to take off and have a great season,” Walworth said. “He throws it well, he’s accurate, he moves in the pocket well and he’s got some quickness. There’s a lot to like. Now we just have to see if he can do it when it counts.”

Caleb Rogers and Carson Stevens will be the primary ballcarriers with Donahue at tight end.

Mason Hooper-Willis finished last season strong and could be joined at receiver by Lawson Shickel, Cade Cunningham, Demir Spaulding and Deegan Aeilts.

Walworth believes he has another standout punter and kicker in Spaulding after All-Area specialist Declan Duley moved on to the University of Illinois.

“He put in a ton of work and he’s gone to camp after camp,” said Walworth. “Being around Declan his freshman year kind of inspired him to do that. He showed Demir what it could look like.”

The U High coach believes a playoff berth is a realistic goal even in the rough and tumble Central State Eight.

“The first year we were expecting to lose. Last year we thought maybe we can compete now,” Walworth said. “Now I think the expectations are we can go win. That change in confidence and expectations is going to say a lot about if we actually finish games on the field.”

