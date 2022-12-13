Tri-Valley's Blake Regenold selected Pantagraph Player of the Year

DOWNS — If Tri-Valley High School football coach Josh Roop didn’t think Blake Regenold could shoulder a heavy load, he wouldn’t have applied it.

“If I remember correctly, as we walked off the field at Wilmington (after a second-round Class 2A playoff victory) I told him he was going to carry the football 25-30 times,” Roop recalled. “He made the most of those carries, for sure. He just had a will to keep going.”

What followed was an incredible three-game stretch that left Tri-Valley with a second-place trophy after a hard-fought title game loss to Decatur St. Teresa at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Regenold’s 43 carries in the state title tilt were a state record for any class as he amassed 219 yards. He churned for 282 yards in a semifinal triumph over Maroa-Forsyth and established a 2A playoff record with 417 yards on the ground in a quarterfinal victory over Knoxville.

Regenold had accomplished plenty before the ironman stretch run, but the senior’s remarkable 918 yards on 118 carries over the Vikings’ final three playoff games sewed up Pantagraph Player of the Year honors.

“I had a lot of great memories with my guys. We did a lot of great things in our playoff run,” said Regenold. “We beat a lot of team we wanted to beat and not a lot of people thought we would beat. We stuck together. That’s why I think we got to state. It was a great accomplishment for us to get to state.”

Regenold finished with an Area-leading 2,583 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. A Class 2A all-stater, Regenold was a unanimous first team all-Heart of Illinois Conference selection at both running back and linebacker.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Regenold is the second straight Vikings player to earn Pantagraph Player of the Year honors. Regenold rushed for 1,003 yards and 13 TDs in 2021 as a complement to quarterback Andrew Petrilli, who posted a combined 43 TDs while rushing for 1,507 yards and passing for 1,473.

“I believe those recognitions come by working hard and being successful on the field,” Regenold said. “I worked hard every week and did the things I needed to do and was successful on game days. If you’re successful on game days throughout the whole season you will have big numbers and hopefully get recognitions like this one.”

Regenold knew he would receive an even heavier workload in the postseason.

“That showed a lot more in the playoffs. We got in situations where Roop looked to me and said ‘we’re going to give you the ball in these situations and you’re going to do your thing.’ That’s what happened,” said Regenold. “Our line worked really well. Our line was our strong suit at the end of the year so I was able to get those number of carries and that’s what made us successful.

“We had a lot of dangerous players around me. We were able to pass the ball if we needed to.”

Roop witnessed Regenold work in concert with an effective line.

“As a back, he can run over you but he can also run away from you,” Roop said. “He was very patient with his line. He believed in them and holes opened up for him. If you watch, the state championship game, a lot of times he had his hand on the back of a lineman being patient till they got their block. Then he got upfield and accelerated after that.”

Regenold took steps throughout the season to absorb the pounding a tailback inevitably receives.

“As it got to the end of the season I was starting to feel it,” he said. “I went to my buddy’s hot tub a lot and did a lot of stretching. Those are things you’ve got to do when you’re playing a 10- to 14-week season and getting a toll on your body. I knew we were looking to go to state so I had to do the little things to be able to do that.”

The entire Tri-Valley squad drew considerable motivation from a 2021 semifinal loss to eventual state champion Wilmington. The Vikings ousted the Wildcats in the second round en route to Champaign.

“I would say the biggest fuel was that and all the doubters,” said Regenold.

Roop labeled Regenold a “lead by example kid. But when he needed to be at times this year he was very vocal getting our kids where they needed to be and helping them understand in key situations what needed to be done. It’s not natural for him to be outspoken. But when he talks, everybody listens.”

Regenold is talking with Division II and III coaches about a possible college career. But the all-conference catcher isn’t sure if that career will come in football or baseball.

“It’s a tough decision now,” he said. “I’m looking at schools I would possibly play football at but also starting to work toward baseball season. Things are pulling me both ways. It’s almost like whatever season I’m in, that’s my thing. I don’t necessarily make it a favorite sport.”

Academics also will factor into Regenold’s college decision. He seeks a career as a physical therapist with an interest in kinesiology “and maybe some sports science in there, too,” he said.

Roop is confident Regenold is on a path to success whether anyone is blocking for him or not.

“He’ll be good at whatever he does,” said Roop.

PHOTOS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley for the Class 2A state title