Tri-Valley squares off with No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa for 2A state championship

CHAMPAIGN — The No. 8-ranked Tri-Valley High School football team has brought down the No. 2 (Maroa-Forsyth) and No. 3 (Wilmington) teams in Class 2A during its playoff run.

On Friday, the Vikings take aim at No. 1.

“This team started gelling around the playoffs,” said Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop, whose 11-2 team meets Decatur St. Teresa at 1 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium for the 2A state championship.

“The Wilmington game, I don’t know if a single player could have played better. We didn’t fear Maroa and their tradition, and we went in and took care of business. We have another formidable opponent in St. Teresa. To be honest, I was hoping they were going to be there. I think that will fire our kids up.”

At 13-0, St. Teresa hasn’t had a game closer than 18 points all season and has prevailed in all four playoff matchups by at least 24 points.

The Bulldogs average 45.2 points while giving up just 10.5.

“This team is really fast. Staying in front of guys and not letting them get out in open space (is important),” said Vikings linebacker and leading tackler Jacob Bischoff. They're all shifty and fast. They have a big dude at running back. We have to stay lower and stronger.”

That “big dude” is 5-foot-9, 253-pound Ja’Carrion Jones, who has rushed for 749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Royce Harper has amassed 1,424 yards and 20 TDs on the ground, but has been hampered recently by a shoulder injury.

“He’s getting close to being healthy,” St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey said. “That will be a boost for us.”

Bulldogs quarterback Joe Brummer completes an impressive 65.7 percent of his passes (94 of 143) for 1,660 yards, 21 TDs and just three interceptions. His favorite receiver is Jeremy Walker (22 catches, 591 yards).

“They run some spread and some wing-T. It's going to be on the line again. That wing-T is kind of going to be like a Wilmington-type game where we have to get down in the trenches,” said Tri-Valley lineman TJ Klein. “Something we want to do is get them in the spread and force them to throw the ball which is something they haven’t done much in the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs will no doubt be focused on Vikings tailback Blake Regenold, who has been a wrecking ball in the playoffs.

The 6-1, 195-pound Regenold has run for 883 yards in the playoffs alone with 699 yards and 10 TDs over the past two games. For the season, Regenold has piled up 2,368 yards and 32 TDs.

“We will have our hands full. They are really good up front. That back they have really runs hard, and the quarterback (Andy Knox) will run it too,” Ramsey said. “Our defense has rose to the occasion all year. We’ve got to get a lot of hats to the point of attack.”

Knox has 701 yards on the ground and 1,074 yards through the air, completing 61 of 124. Grant Fatima brings speed as a third threat with 368 yards rushing and 527 receiving.

“They are very physical up front. They will probably be good enough to give us some problems with Regenold,” said Roop. “We want to establish him, and the quarterback will have to run for us. You can tell they are very well coached the way they take on blocks. It will be a tall task for us to put points on the board.”

According to Roop, Knox’s rushing success against Wilmington (152 yards) when the Wildcats were keying hard on Regenold “let our kids know we had a chance. He’s playing his best football in the playoffs. He’s really coming into his own. It’s been exciting.”

Leading Bulldogs tacklers are Amare Wallace with 102 and 11 sacks, Matt Brummer (Joe's twin brother) with 90 and EJ Wills with 90.

St. Teresa won 2A state titles in 1974, ’75 and ’79 and finished second in 1A in 2016. Tri-Valley earned the second-place 2A trophy in 2013 before wearing the state title crown in 2015.

The Vikings will not be enjoying the comforts of a charter bus on the short trip from Downs to Champaign.

“We took a charter bus in 2013 and lost,” Roop said. “We’re going to get on a school bus.”