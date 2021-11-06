Tri-Valley, Ridgeview/Lexington post second-round football playoff wins

Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli ran for 150 yards and scored four touchdowns as the second-seeded Vikings cruised to a 42-0 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a Class 2A second-round playoff game Saturday at Downs.

Petrilli scored on runs of 3, 25, 2 and 6 yards while also completing 6 of 15 attempts for 102 yards as the Vikings improved to 11-0 ahead of next week's quarterfinal game against No. 3 Farmington (11-0) at Downs.

Blake Regenold scored on a 21-yard run for Tri-Valley and ran for 64 yards on 14 carries. Josiah Semlow added a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

William Masters paced the Vikings defense with 10 tackles.

Dee-Mack, the No. 7 seed, ended with a 7-4 record.

Ridgeview/Lexington advances

Kaden Farrell carried 35 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns as No. 13-seed Ridgeview/Lexington upset No. 5 Peru St. Bede, 47-20, in a Class 1A second-round game at Colfax.

The victory sent the Mustangs (7-4) into a quarterfinal game next weekend at home against No. 1-seed Abingdon-Avon (10-1), which beat Iroquois West, 55-30.

Ridgeview-Lexington gained 324 yards rushing while holding St. Bede to 68 yards. The Mustangs had 397 yards of total offense.

Carter Coffman threw only three passes for Ridgeview, but two went for touchdowns to Logan Friedmansky and Farrell. Friedmansky also added 67 yards rushing on five carries.

St. Bede took a 20-19 lead midway through the third quarter before Ridgeview scored on Coffman's 48-yard pass to Farrell and a Farrell TD run. Touchdowns runs by Coffman and Farrell in the fourth quarter clinched the win.

Jacob Whitehill had 17 tackles and Evan Antonio 12 to lead the Mustangs' defense.

Tremont falls

Riley Embry ran for 224 yards as host Farmington turned back No. 6 Tremont, 35-12, in a Class 2A second-round game. Tremont finished with an 8-3 record.

Prairie Central ousted

Second-seeded Princeton earned a 40-0 victory over No. 7 Prairie Central in a Class 3A second-round playoff game at Princeton. The Hawks closed with an 8-3 mark.

