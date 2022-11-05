Tri-Valley overcomes Wilmington in Class 2A showdown

The Tri-Valley High School football team avenged a semifinal loss last season by upending Wilmington 28-21 in second round action of the Class 2A playoffs Saturday at Wilmington.

“Our kids played really well,” Vikings coach Josh Roop said. “We took some punches early. Our kids toughened up on defense and made some adjustments. It always feels good to come up to a place like this and have some success. This is a benchmark for our program."

No. 8-ranked Tri-Valley moved to 9-2 and will face Knoxville in the quarterfinals. No. 3 Wilmington bowed out at 9-2.

Vikings quarterback Andy Knox rushed for 152 yards on nine carries and raced to touchdowns of 63 and 80 yards. Knox, who passed for 99 yards, also tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Cade Danko.

Blake Regenold scored the other Tri-Valley touchdown on a 1-yard run. Regenold ran for 67 yards on 21 carries. Colin James had 142 yards on the ground on 31 attempts for the Wildcats.

Ridgeview-Lexington rolls on

No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington hiked its record to 11-0 with a 58-20 triumph over Salt Fork in 1A action at Catlin.

“It was very close at halftime (21-14). We gave up a bad touchdown on third and 25 with five seconds left. We got beat over the top,” Mustangs coach Hal Chiodo said. “We came out and scored four touchdowns the third quarter. We had the wind in the third quarter and knew we had to score.”

Quarterback Alec Thomas passed for a season-high 181 yards on just four completions. Thomas threw touchdown passes of 76 yards to Jacob Whitehill, 59 yards to Cale Hoffman and 43 yards to Kaden Farrell.

Farrell rushed for 153 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Logan Friedmansky added 73 yards on the ground on eight attempts. Whitehill and Tyler Atkins paced the Ridgeview-Lexington defense with 14 tackles each.

“Our kids couldn’t have played any harder,” said Chiodo, whose team faces Tuscola in the quarterfinals. “They amaze me every week.”

West season ends

No. 7-ranked Normal West was defeated by No. 1 East St. Louis in 6A play at Normal.

The Wildcats ended their season at 9-2.

East St. Louis (9-2) led 20-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at the half.

Prairie Central prevails

Hudson Ault motored for touchdowns of 56 and 50 yards as Prairie Central eliminated Roxana 41-20 in 3A action at Roxana

The fifth-ranked Hawks are 11-0 and meet Tolono Unity in the quarterfinals.

Prairie Central quarterback Drew Haberkorn ran for touchdowns from 33 and 18 yards out and hit Dylan Bazzell with an 18-yard scoring pass. Drew Fehr chipped in a 36-yard TD surge.

Ault rushed for 136 yards, Haberkorn 134 and Fehr 85.

Olympia runs to win

Olympia piled up 519 yards rushing and did not throw a pass in a 60-28 manhandling of St. Joseph-Ogden in rural Stanford.

“Us triple option guys, we call that a perfect game,” Olympia coach Eric Lyons said.

According to Lyons, SJO got his team’s full attention when the visiting Spartans danced on the home Spartans’ midfield logo before the game.

“They fired up our kids,” said Lyons. “They were pumped up and executed our game plan to a T. I’m so proud of our kids. I’m so excited for our community, school and coaches.”

Quarterback Zach Keedy piled up 146 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jack Pagel added 141 yards and one TD, and Reygan Sitton had 122 yards and three TDs on just six carries.

Chase Litwiller intercepted two passes and Brayden Nystrom one for the Olympia defense.

Olympia is home again in the quarterfinals against Williamsville.

Eureka edged

Williamsville scored six points in each of the first three quarters and held off Eureka 18-16 in 3A play at Williamsville.

The Bullets take a 10-1 record to Olympia for the quarterfinals, while Eureka finished at 8-3.

The Hornets scored 16 fourth-quarter points on Jake Morin touchdown passes of 25 and 8 yards to Drew Dingledine. Mason Boles ran for the first two-point conversion and Morin threw to Carson Gold for the second.