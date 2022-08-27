Tri-Valley opens the season with a win against ALAH

ARTHUR — After a Final Four trip and 12-1 season in 2021, Tri-Valley got its season off to a good start.

The Vikings made quick work of Arthur Lovington-Atwood-Hammond with a 42-7 road win on Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

“I thought it was a good team effort for us tonight,” Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop said.

Blake Regenold had three first half scores for the Vikings, with a 23-yard run by quarterback Andy Knox in the second quarter giving Tri-Valley a 30-7 lead at halftime.

Regenold had 1,003 yards last season and was a Pantagraph All-Area honorable mention selection. He got off to a good start as one of the focal points of the offense.

"He's our leader right now and he came out ready to play," Roop said. "He's just our guy. As he goes we go right now with him and the line. I'm just excited about what he's done. He's had a good offseason. He's a senior captain and wants to make the best out of his senior year."

Regenold did leave the game, allowing Josiah Semlow to get a couple scores in the second half, but Roop said he should be good to go next week.

Him and a trio of returning offensive linemen, plus one who started half of last season, were able to put up points with a run-oriented attack.

"We knew that that was gonna be the strength of our team — our offensive line and our back," Roop said. "It was nice to get them going."

The Vikings defense also did a good job containing four-star Illinois running back commit Keaden Feagin. Feagin played quarterback and threw for the team’s only touchdown.

That five-yard pass to Drew Cotton gave ALAH a 7-6 lead with 6:07 left in the first, but Regenold scored from two yards out with 2:23 left in the first to give the Vikings a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Feagin was held to 99 yards on 23 carries, with the Vikings' defense using outside contain from ends Brennan Thoele and Logan Petrelli to help limit big plays. Regenold also had a hit on Feagin in the open field.

"He gets outside and we’ve got problems; they did a good job keeping him in the pocket," Roop said.

ALAH used its ground game a good deal, but had some struggle with consistency through the air. Feagin evaded multiple tacklers and connected with Landon Waldrop for a 30-yard gain in the first quarter and made a nice pass for the Knights touchdown, but multiple drives were stalled with him being sacked along with some drops on quick passes and finished 6-for-11 for 49 yards.

A tough Vikings defensive line, one of a Class 2A team going up against the 1A Knights, kept Feagin in the pocket and the offense could never get rolling after a score on its opening drive.

"We've got weapons on the outside, that we tried to get quick passes to or pass to, but again, we just, he just didn't have the time," ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson said. "We'll be able to learn from tonight and see exactly what went wrong."

It was another tough start for ALAH, who lost 43-0 to the Vikings to kick off 2021, but Jefferson saw some promising signs. Playing a class up also made this matchup one of the toughest for the Knights this season.

"The difference between last year and this year is that I did see a lot more fight in the later quarters," Jefferson said. "Although the scoreboard might not show it from a coaching standpoint, we can tell. ... Guys weren't quitting. I know, they were tired. I know they were maybe mentally beat but at least we finished out the game. So that was a step in the right direction."

Next, ALAH plays Sept. 2 at Meridian while Tri-Valley plays at Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Sept. 2.