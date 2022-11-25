Tri-Valley makes final push before falling to St. Teresa in thrilling, confusing Class 2A championship game

CHAMPAIGN — Tri-Valley had the ball and a chance to win the Class 2A state championship game as the game clock wound down Friday.

The Vikings could have used a few more seconds, but head coach Josh Roop wasn't going to use a confusing clock issue that cost his team valuable time as an excuse.

With standout halfback Blake Regenold on the sidelines after being hurt, quarterback Andy Knox moved Tri-Valley to Decatur St. Teresa's 23-yard line with eight seconds — and no timeouts — left. The No. 8-ranked Vikings had to throw into the end zone before two incompletions ended the game as No. 1 St. Teresa held on for a heart-pounding 29-22 victory at Memorial Stadium.

"I love these guys, and we worked really hard for this," said Regenold, who set a championship game record for carries for any class with 43 to go with 219 yards and two touchdowns. "No one believed us in Week 9 when we lost. We really meshed well for the playoffs. It means a lot that we won every week before this and got this experience. We fought for four quarters."

This was Tri-Valley's third championship game appearance. The Vikings finished second in Class 1A in 2013 before capturing the Class 2A state title in 2015.

"We played our best football at the end of the year. That's what I'm really proud of," said Roop. "These guys went to another level. I saw them play for one another. I saw them pick each other up and build each other up."

Confusing end

St. Teresa (14-0) was facing fourth-and-1 near midfield with 2:43 left when it appeared the Bulldogs called a timeout and went to their sidelines. However, the game clock continued to run. Roop ran out to the middle of the field to ask referee Bill Farquhar why the clock was running. Tri-Valley finally called a timeout with 1:59 left.

When play finally resumed, St. Teresa was called for a false start penalty. The Bulldogs decided to punt as Tri-Valley started a final drive at its 16 with 1:49 left.

"I didn't get an explanation, but we made mistakes. The officials did not cost us the football game today," said Roop. "I made mistakes, the boys made mistakes and too many mistakes to beat a team like that today. It's neither here nor there. It doesn't stop the way I feel about these kids."

After the game, an Illinois High School Association official said "the IHSA staff is going to have to review film to determine if a mistake occurred."

St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey provided somewhat of an explanation.

"When they spotted the ball we told them we were going to wait until the (play) clock ran down to one second and were going to call timeout," he said. "We told our guy (official) on the sideline that. The back judge threw the flag and a guy on our side said, 'I'm granting you the timeout.' I don't know what the confusion was. That's how it started."

However, St. Teresa wasn't charged a timeout in that sequence.

Regenold Express

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Regenold put the Vikings on his broad shoulders and strong legs in a magical playoff run. He gained a Class 2A playoff-record 417 yards in a quarterfinal romp over Knoxville and followed that with 282 yards on another 43 carries in a road semifinal win at Maroa-Forsyth.

Even though St. Teresa figured the Vikings would be feeding Regenold all afternoon, they had a hard time stopping him.

"One thing I saw written was that I was going to get arrested for child abuse for handing him the ball that many times that many games in a row," said Roop, smiling with Regenold at his side. "He's a special kid. He had a heckuva run. There were five, six, sometimes seven guys up in front of him that were special this year, and I know he would tell you that also. What a run. It takes everybody, but he made the most of his senior year. I couldn't be prouder of him and the line."

Regenold finished the season with 2,587 yards rushing on 289 carries and 32 touchdowns. His 43 carries broke the former championship game mark of 42 set by El Paso's Derek Hunsinger in the Class 1A title game in 2002.

"We knew 34 was going to get the ball. The quarterback was a runner as well," said Ramsey. "He (Regenold) is a workhorse and always get positive yards after contact."

Knox finished with 72 yards on 21 carries. He completed 7 of 15 attempts for 109 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Cole Klein that cut St. Teresa's lead to 16-14 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

Big-play Bulldogs

St. Teresa scored an 87-yard pass from Joe Brummer to Bryce Hendrix in the first half. The Bulldogs also got a 76-yard touchdown scamper by Elijah Wills on fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter.

"We kind of let them do their own thing," said linebacker Jacob Bischoff, who paced Tri-Valley with 11 tackles. "We tried running underneath them, and I guess they got us."

The Bulldogs' final score came on fourth-and-3 from the Vikings' 9. Brummer, who went 5 of 9 for 148 yards, hit Billy Guyse in the end zone for a 29-22 lead with 6:06 left. A two-point conversion pass was broken up.

First-half domination

The Vikings dominated the first half, which ended in an 8-all tie. Tri-Valley held the ball for 19:23 as Regenold carried 28 times for 163 yards. But the Vikings only converted once in four attempts inside the Bulldogs' 20-yard line.

After an interception by Guyse stopped Tri-Valley's first drive, Tri-Valley tackled Christion Harper in the end zone for a safety with 7:53 left in the first quarter for a 2-0 lead.

St. Teresa struck on Brummer's long pass across the middle to a streaking Wills with 3:03 left before half. Matt Brummer threw a 2-point conversion pass to Jeremy Walker, who dropped a sure TD earlier.

Tri-Valley then marched down the field and finally found the end zone on Regenold's 3-yard run with :11 left. But St. Teresa stopped Regenold on the two-point run.

"St. T is stout. They're a really good football team," said Roop. "We showed some stuff we haven't shown all year with the buck sweep and belly and stuff like that. We were able to move the ball, but unfortunately made mistakes at times. I would love to play them again. They were really fast in the back end. I thought we could play-action them, and they recovered really well."

Final drive

Regenold was dinged up after catching a 1-yard pass from Knox at Tri-Valley's 22 with about a minute left. Knox followed by converting a 33-yard pass to Colton Prosser on fourth-and-4 and later threw a pair of 11-yard completions to sophomore Cade Danko and senior Grant Fatima.

"We had to keep being a team and working together," said Knox of seeing Regenold limp to the sidelines. "We had to put someone in his spot and try to find something else that works."

Knox didn't go out for football last year when the Vikings made it to the semifinals behind Pantagraph Area Player of the Year Andrew Petrilli.

"Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but it was fun playing with the guys and building up relationships," said Knox. "These are all my brothers and I wouldn't trade anything for them."