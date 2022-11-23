Tri-Valley defense recovers from loss in regular-season finale to Class 2A state championship game

DOWNS — After El Paso-Gridley scored the last 17 points to beat Tri-Valley in the regular-season finale on Oct. 21, the Vikings' defense knew they needed to respond.

If not, the season would soon be over.

"No one pursued to the ball well and everyone was kind of lackadaisical," said Tri-Valley junior Jacob Bischoff. "No one did their responsibilities or were super hyped for the game. We learned from it. Coach (Josh Roop) said earlier grown men learn from their mistakes. I feel that's what we did."

While Blake Regenold's 699 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns the last two weeks have garnered most of the headlines, Tri-Valley's defense has taken it to another level in the playoffs.

From 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior TJ Klein upfront to 5-9, 140-pound junior Colton Prosser, well, everywhere, the No. 8-ranked Vikings (11-2) face No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (13-0) in Friday's 1 p.m. Class 2A state championship game at Champaign's Memorial Stadium thanks largely to the defense's resurgence.

Tri-Valley's first-string defense has given up only one touchdown the last two weeks in wins over Knoxville and Maroa-Forsyth. That came on the heels of a first-round shutout of Clifton Central and standing up physically to defending state champion Wilmington on the road in the second round.

"It was something we knew we had in us all year long," said Tri-Valley defensive coordinator Sean Kennedy.

So did Klein.

"Coach Kennedy's big thing is always being more physical than the other team. One thing he really preaches is physicality and our pad level," said Klein. "Pad level is something we've really focused on that we think has improved over the season. A lot of teams we try to shock them with our physicality. They're not really used to that."

Roop, the Vikings' veteran head coach, said he makes some suggestions but basically leaves Kennedy and the defensive assistants alone to formulate a game plan.

What Roop has seen from his defense, especially the last two weeks, he likes.

"Our kids are playing together as a unit. They're buying into what we are doing," he said. "We've controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which is key. The guys upfront have played well and are going to have to continue to play well."

Leading the way for the defense has been Klein, Bischoff and Prosser.

Bischoff tops the Vikings with 68 tackles, followed by Regenold (63). Klein, who spearheads the line with nose tackle Drendon Strickling and tackle Brennan Thoele, has 59 tackles, including 17 for loss yardage.

Prosser is listed at linebacker along with Bischoff and Regenold. But Prosser can line up anywhere from nose tackle to safety, which he did against Wilmington.

"They ask me to play a lot of different positions," said Prosser, who has recorded 37 tackles with five for losses. "I know I just have to play the most physical I can and I won't get hurt. If I play soft and scared, that's when things go bad."

Kennedy smiled when thinking about the Wilmington game. He called Prosser over and told him they needed him upfront to "go through the center's legs."

"He goes from linebacker and gets in a four-point stance, and he's cutting these big offensive linemen's legs out and same game he steps back and is playing safety," said Kennedy. "Whatever you need him to do, he doesn't flinch."

Said Prosser: "Our defensive coach has given us great game plans and we've executed it. We've been shutting teams down. We've also been playing the best we have all year."

Roop said Bischoff's level of play began to rise dramatically later in the regular season and has continued throughout this playoff run.

When asked what the defense has done differently in the playoffs, Bischoff didn't hesitate.

"Mostly we have to trust each other," said Bischoff. "I have to trust my ends are going to keep everything boxed in, and my ends have to trust me that I'm not going to let anything past. I have to trust my DBs they're not going to let anything past them."

The secondary consists of seniors Grant Fatima and Andy Knox, junior Nicholas Traugott and sophomores Cade Danko and Lucas Filarski.

The El Paso-Gridley game and the Vikings' other loss to Ridgeview-Lexington in Week 3 — when the Mustangs "kind of ran the ball down our throats," said Prosser — didn't break Tri-Valley's defensive spirit.

"We understand if we take plays off and go half (speed), that's what happens. We're going to get beat," said Bischoff.

Kennedy remembers talking to his defense after the El Paso-Gridley loss.

"The playoffs, this is your last opportunity," he said. "We had chances to learn and this is our last chance to learn and play well. Really, ever since then, everyone has been playing their best football that we have all year."

Rally on Friday

There will be a rally at the Tri-Valley High School gym at about 5 p.m. Friday to welcome the Vikings home from Champaign.