Tremont football relies on fundamentals for hot start

TREMONT — Simple things have been the catalyst behind Tremont's early-season success.

The Turks (2-0) football team utilizes a tough core of players with a very basic philosophy, according to coach Zach Zehr:

"Everything we do is based on blocking and tackling and being physical," he said. "It sounds super cliche. I still think when you talk small-school football, you look which teams are traditionally, every single year, the best teams."

Zehr then listed programs like storied Carthage — now Illini West — from the 1980s to Deer Creek-Mackinaw under legendary coach Jim McDonald to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Downs Tri-Valley. One program he didn't mention was his former team — Arcola, which Zehr coached for four seasons and guided to the 2015 Class 1A state championship.

Making sure the little things are done correctly has proven to be paramount at each program. And are working so far for Tremont in 2021. The Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division program travels to Le Roy (1-1) for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff in Week 3.

"Just how we approached both programs," Zehr said of comparisons between his past and current teams. "We looked a little different down at Arcola then we do now (at Tremont). ... If you can try to instill just an identitof getting off the football and being good up front and being physical, you're always going to be competitive at small-school football."

Players, obviously, make these things happen. And Zehr, who also serves as the Tremont athletics director, has just 28 on his roster. Those numbers come with no shortage of talent or experience.

"We definitely work fundamentals all the time," Tremont senior Tate Martin said. "We just work physicality to beat other teams. We don't do anything fancy. We're just going to do what we do and win games."

Martin, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback, is a two-year starter along with linebackers Shemar Williams and Logan Stedman. Defensive ends David Smith and John Rathbun are back to lead five returning starters on defense, which surrenders less than 12 points a game and shutout Eureka in the second half of Week 2's 48-17 victory.

All those guys play offense, as well.

"I actually love being able to play both ways," said Martin, the starting quarterback. "I like knowing I'm in the game the entire time and that it can all fit in my hands at some point or another."

Martin, who had 101 passing yards and two touchdowns passes against Eureka, runs the offense flanked by Williams and Riley Miller. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Williams the fullback, rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries against Eureka.

Offensive linemen Evan Connell and Alex Garcia — along with Rathbun, Stedman and Smith — create the holes up front for the senior. They are called the "key to Tremont's success."

"(Shemar's) such a big kid and runs so hard," Zehr said. "He demands so much attention from the defense. It really just opens everything up for Riley and Ty (Fuller) and Tate and our backs to play off him. We just got a really combination with the kind of the hammer in Shemar and a bunch of other guys who can make plays."

With an enrollment of 346, the cohesiveness of the team comes in being multi-sport athletes. Track and field, wrestling, basketball and baseball are all on the resumes of these Tremont players.

Chemistry developed, particularly between Martin, Williams and Miller during track season as a relay team and has carried over onto the gridiron.

"We're all pretty close," Martin said. "We just have a little connection with the backfield with our speed."

So, how good can Tremont really be?

"I'm not one to speculate," Martin said, giving his best impersonation of coach-speak. "We're just going to take it week by week and win games."

