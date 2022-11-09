Summer visit with Division II coaches from Arkansas helps Olympia fine-tune flexbone offense

STANFORD — Those summer 7-on-7 passing camps help high school football teams get ready for the season ahead, especially in this era of spread offenses.

However, when your definition of a perfect game is not throwing a pass then something else needs to take place.

Olympia High School head football coach Eric Lyons found the perfect remedy this past summer. Lyons credits a couple coaches from a Division II college in Arkansas with helping the No. 15-seed Spartans, the lowest seed remaining in the state playoffs, reach the Class 3A quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years when they entertain No. 6-ranked Williamsville (10-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Harding University is known for its flexbone offense. The Bisons' offensive consultant, Kenny Wheaton, who won high school state championships as a coach in Texas, and Harding offensive line coach Kevin Chism came north and helped the Spartans and Jacksonville High School with the triple option for a couple days this summer.

"Two years ago we hooked up with those guys," said Lyons, who has used the flexbone the last four years. "Some of the ways they teach things that makes it easy for kids to understand and a little bit easier to execute the offense. I give them some of the credit. I've learned a lot from those guys."

So did Olympia junior quarterback Zach Keedy, who leads the Spartans with 887 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

"It made my job a lot easier," said Keedy. "It opened my eyes to what I needed to do better for the success of my team. The reads are a lot simpler after they taught me."

Olympia's flexbone was at its best last week. The Spartans rushed for a season-high 519 yards in routing former Illini Prairie Conference rival St. Joseph-Ogden, 60-28.

That came a week after Olympia went on the road and stunned No. 2-seed Benton, 32-21, in a first-round game.

"Our practices have been good the past couple weeks," said junior tight end/linebacker Chase Litwiller, the team's leading tackler with 110. "We've been focused on getting everything done and out early. We're all focused and doing our jobs."

The Spartans' run, literally, to the quarterfinals is all the more surprising when Olympia's football history is considered.

Olympia is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Before this year, the Spartans hadn't won a playoff game in 32 years. Outside of a Class 3A runner-up finish in 1985, Olympia is never playing football this late in November.

Starting with a 47-6 victory over Petersburg PORTA in Week 9 to secure a playoff spot, the Spartans have taken off.

"I felt we really clicked in that game and we haven't come back since then," said senior standout two-way lineman Blaine Halley, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound Southern Illinois recruit.

Coming off a 2-7 season in 2021 and switching to the Sangamo Conference, many expected the Spartans to be in basketball and wrestling practices this week.

But Lyons knew his team might be on the verge of a turnaround season with 18 starters returning.

"Our defense is very young this year and has gotten a little better every week," said Lyons. "Particularly our defensive secondary, when you're playing spread offenses those guys have to step up and make plays. That's been a big part the maturation of our secondary.

"Early in the year people got behind us and made big plays. We've done a much better job of eliminating that down the stretch."

The Spartans' defense allowed only 14 points last week against St. Joe-Ogden, which also scored on a kickoff return and a strip and fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Olympia didn't fare well in its first meeting against Williamsville in Week 4. The Bullets zipped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and took a 42-14 victory.

"We had some key players out that game," said Halley. "We get everyone locked in on defense and even more locked in on offense, we'll have a chance to win that game (Saturday)."

Especially if the flexbone is operating at full speed.

Fullback Kade Lollar has 798 yards rushing while wingback Reygan Sitton has averaged 11.2 yards per carry and gained 786 yards and scored 11 TDs.

Keedy, who took over midseason last year, has only thrown 36 passes. He's completed 13 of those for 194 yards and five touchdowns, three to Litwiller.

"I'm more comfortable now than I was last year, for sure," said Keedy. "My speed and reading it (defenses) is a lot faster."

Lyons said learning the flexbone takes time for everyone, but especially the quarterback who has to make quick decisions on whether to give the ball to the fullback, take it himself or pitch to the trailing back.

"He's executing the offense at a really high level," said Lyons of Keedy. "It takes time, but it also makes it difficult to play against. You cannot, in four days (of practice for defenses), do it at the speed we do it. It takes us a year-and-a-half to get it down."

Keedy admits he would like to throw it a little more, but "a win is a win." Actually, Olympia did throw one pass last week.

"We had a two-point pass we completed, but it doesn't officially count as a pass," said Lyons, smiling.

It's not just defenses that are having a difficult time with the Spartans these days, either.

"Against PORTA even the refs were confused. They thought the fullback had the ball, and the quarterback ran in untouched," said Halley. "That happens a lot with our offense. They (defenses) think someone has the ball and someone else does. It plays to our advantage."