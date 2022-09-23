Strong second half carries Normal West past Peoria Richwoods

NORMAL – Three first-half turnovers and a failed fourth-and-1 rush gave the Normal West High School football team plenty to talk about at halftime Friday.

“The challenge to these guys was to try to ignore all the distractions going on in the first half,” Fincham said. “We didn’t come out focused like we needed to. We were making silly mistakes and putting the ball on the ground.”

The Wildcats showed they were listening by charging from a scoreless halftime tie on homecoming to secure a 20-0 Big 12 Conference victory over Peoria Richwoods.

West moved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12 while Richwoods dropped to 1-4 and 1-3 in league play.

Taking charge

West seized control on its first possession of the second half. A 24-yard pass from Jayden Mangruem to Matthew Marsaglia set up a 5-yard Brock Leenerman touchdown surge at the 6:35 mark of the third quarter.

“There was no big game-plan adjustment or scheme,” said Fincham. “It was just start doing their job, and that’s what they did the second half.”

Richwoods denied

Jaivyn Moore returned the kickoff after Leenerman’s touchdown 63 yards to the NCHS 25-yard line.

The Knights were turned away on fourth-and-7 from the 22 when the Wildcats’ Xavier Edwards broke up a Greg Burnside pass.

Mangruem breaks free

As the rain began to intensify, Mangruem reeled off a 55-yard run to the Richwoods 19.

After a Josiah Edmonson run to the 10, Leenerman’s 10-yard rushing touchdown came as the sky let loose with its hardest rain of the evening.

"We were able to pull together at halftime," Leenerman said. "We talked about what we needed to pick up. We knew how we could play and we came out flat. It was a matter of picking energy up and getting everything going."

Weather or not

The contest was stopped after Leenerman’s second touchdown when the officiating crew spotted lightning.

After about a 35-minute delay, Owen Senn booted the extra point for a 14-0 margin.

Edmonson scored from 3 yards out with 1:11 remaining. After the extra point banged off the upright, the officials ruled the game was over after another burst of lightning.

Happy returns

West squandered three fine special teams returns while failing to score in the first half.

Cooper Temples brought the opening kickoff back 35 yards, but the Wildcats lost a fumble on their first play from scrimmage.

Gavin Camp later returned punts 35 and 20 yards.

Adding things up

West rushed for 160 yards in the second half and 242 overall. Mangruem led the way with 81 yards on nine carries, while Lenelle Higgins added 62 yards on 10 attempts.

Richwoods was limited to 84 yards of total offense.

The Knights’ lone pass completion went for 12 yards when punter Zenon Rule unloaded the ball under heavy pressure to Kaizon Davis, who ran for an unlikely first down.