State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 7

ALAH 49, Arcola 21
Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Cary-Grove 7
Annawan/Wethersfield 34, Stark County 13
Antioch 37, Grant 9
Athens 53, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 7
Auburn 34, Pittsfield 0
Aurora (East) 34, Streamwood 8
Aurora Christian 54, Elmwood Park 13
Batavia 33, Geneva 7
Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17
Benton 57, Massac County 14
Bismarck-Henning 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 17, Illinois Valley Central 13
Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Argo 7
Blue Ridge 38, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 28
Bradley-Bourbonnais 38, Andrew 14
Breese Central 20, Roxana 13
Breese Mater Dei 59, Granite City 0
Bremen 27, Thornton Fractional South 13
Brother Rice 31, Joliet Catholic 24
Burlington Central 21, Crystal Lake Central 17
Cahokia 32, Mount Vernon 26, OT
Calhoun/Brussels 54, North Greene 8
Camp Point Central 36, Beardstown 28
Carlinville 42, Litchfield 16
Carlyle 49, Sparta 0
Carmel 19, Marmion 6
Carmi White County 46, Eldorado 8
Catlin (Salt Fork) 39, Westville 14
Cerro Gordo-Bement 16, Argenta-Oreana 12
Champaign St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT
Charleston 35, Mattoon 14
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40, Kennedy 6
Chicago Christian 44, Aurora Central Catholic 19
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, St. Laurence 0
Chicago Washington 28, Bowen 22
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 32, Edwards County 6
Clinton 28, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Coal City 28, Peotone 14
Colfax Ridgeview 21, Eureka 7
Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7
Columbia 44, Salem 7
Crete-Monee 30, Rich Township 26
Crystal Lake South 41, McHenry 14
Dakota 30, Galena 7
Danville 41, Champaign Central 6
Decatur St. Teresa 38, Tuscola 7
Deerfield 13, Maine West 7
Dixon 21, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 19
Downers South 51, Addison Trail 14
Du Quoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14
East Alton-Wood River 36, Freeburg 30
East St. Louis 80, Alton 0
Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27, 2OT
Effingham 47, Lincoln 0
El Paso-Gridley 49, Heyworth 20
Elk Grove 41, Rolling Meadows 21
Erie/Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0
Evanston Township 38, Glenbrook North 13
Evergreen Park 41, Shepard 14
Fairbury Prairie Central 53, Aledo (Mercer County) 6
Fairfield 52, Hamilton County 0
Farmington 47, Elmwood-Brimfield 16
Fenwick 36, St. Patrick 27
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Rockford Christian Life 0
Freeport 32, Rockford Jefferson 30
Fremd 21, Conant 20
Fulton 30, Forreston 28
Gilman Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 32
Glenbard East 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
Glenbard North 35, Lake Park 14
Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 8
Glenbrook South 24, New Trier 7
Grayslake Central 65, Round Lake 8
Grayslake North 56, North Chicago 14
Havana 54, West Hancock 6
Herrin 34, West Frankfort 7
Hersey 49, Wheeling 0
Highland 49, Waterloo 10
Highland Park 46, Maine East 7
Hillcrest 64, Tinley Park 7
Hoffman Estates 49, Schaumburg 7
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman 42, Fithian Oakwood 0
Hope Academy 57, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Huntley 35, Hampshire 0
IC Catholic 48, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Jacksonville 43, Decatur MacArthur 20
Johnston City 33, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28
Joliet West 44, Plainfield East 7
Kaneland 44, Marengo 3
Kewanee 35, Mendota 34, OT
Kirkland Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20
Knoxville 34, Illini West (Carthage) 0
LaSalle-Peru 31, Ottawa 7
Lake Zurich 14, Lake Forest 6
Larkin 21, Bartlett 20
Lemont 68, Oak Lawn Richards 30
Lincoln Way Central 38, Lincoln Way West 27
Lincoln-Way East 52, Homewood-Flossmoor 14
Lisle (Benet Academy) 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's, Ind. 0
Lockport 34, Bolingbrook 33
Loyola 34, Providence 22
Lyons 48, Leyden 7
Macomb 58, Lewistown 14
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Taylorville 6
Maine South 45, Niles West 7
Manteno 26, Herscher 20
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40, De La Salle 26
Marion 32, Centralia 31, OT
Marist 37, Montini 7
Maroa-Forsyth 24, Williamsville 20
Mascoutah 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6
Metamora 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 7
Moline 55, Galesburg 10
Monticello 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26
Morgan Park 52, Brooks Academy 0
Morris 61, Woodstock 0
Morrison 55, Orion 13
Morton def. East Peoria, forfeit
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Macon Meridian 0
Mt. Carmel 47, Paris 14
Murphysboro/Elverado 32, Harrisburg 21
Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0
Naperville North 59, Metea Valley 14
Nashville 14, Pinckneyville 10
Newton 52, Marshall 12
Niles Notre Dame 33, DePaul College Prep 7
Nokomis 28, Tremont 26
Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0
North Boone 54, Rock Falls 13
North-Mac 49, Gillespie 0
OPRF 56, Proviso West 20
Oak Forest 35, Thornton Fractional North 8
Oswego 45, Aurora (West Aurora) 22
Palatine 41, Barrington 14
Pana 55, Greenville 19
Payton 27, Chicago Little Village 0
Pekin 63, Canton 18
Peoria (H.S.) 54, Bloomington 0
Phillips 36, Chicago (Lane) 7
Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14
Plainfield North 22, Minooka 21
Plano 40, Harvard 14
Polo 60, River Ridge 14
Prairie Ridge 35, Dundee-Crown 14
Princeton 56, St. Bede 7
Princeville 42, Abingdon 0
Prospect 55, Buffalo Grove 27
Quincy 35, Geneseo 17
Reavis 29, Oak Lawn Community 15
Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0
Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14
Richmond-Burton 42, Johnsburg 14
Ridgewood 56, Westmont 0
Rochester 56, Normal University 14
Rockford Auburn 27, Belvidere 8
Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21
Romeoville 30, Joliet Central 6
Rushville-Industry 28, Astoria/VIT 12
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Chatham Glenwood 0
Sandburg 35, Stagg 7
Seneca 54, Momence 0
Shelbyville 46, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 14
South Elgin 49, Elgin 25
Springfield 45, Springfield Southeast 14
St. Charles North 38, St. Charles East 7
St. Francis 83, Kankakee (McNamara) 0
St. Ignatius 50, St. Viator 20
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Pontiac 0
St. Rita 52, Woodstock Marian 19
Stanford Olympia 24, Pleasant Plains 15
Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
Sterling Newman 20, Hall 18
Stevenson 34, Zion Benton 0
Stillman Valley 28, Winnebago 14
Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15
Tolono Unity 53, Rantoul 14
Tri-Valley 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14
Triad 41, Jerseyville Jersey 14
United Township High School 47, Rock Island Alleman 6
Unity-Payson 41, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14
Vernon Hills 42, Niles North 0
Warren Township 47, Waukegan 0
Washington 24, Dunlap 7
Wauconda 54, Lakes Community 7
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 49, Peoria Heights (Quest) 26
Wheaton Academy 38, St. Edward 7
Wheaton North 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale South 14
Wilmington 39, Lisle 6
Winchester (West Central) 52, Carrollton 0
York 31, Hinsdale Central 7
Yorkville 28, Oswego East 14