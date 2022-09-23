 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 5

  • 0

Etherton talks about his team's victory over Lincoln in Week 5

ALAH 42, Tri-County 6

Aledo (Mercer County) 48, ROWVA/Williamsfield 28

Andrew 14, Lincoln Way Central 7

Antioch 49, Grayslake North 6

Argo 27, Oak Lawn Community 10

Auburn 32, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6

Aurora Christian 27, Chicago Christian 0

Barrington 27, Schaumburg 14

Batavia 35, Glenbard North 6

Belleville East 33, Alton 14

Belvidere North 49, Belvidere 13

Bismarck-Henning 60, Fithian Oakwood 21

Brooks Academy 18, Curie 14

Brother Rice 43, De La Salle 7

Burlington Central 24, Crystal Lake South 20

Byron 30, North Boone 6

Cahokia 46, Carbondale 6

Calhoun/Brussels 33, Carrollton 8

Silkowski talks about his team's loss to Mount Zion in Week 5

Carlinville 34, Staunton 21

Carmi White County 38, Fairfield 12

Carterville 42, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Casey-Westfield 12, Lawrenceville 6

Catlin (Salt Fork) 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Centralia 16, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 7

Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 34, Lincoln Park 12

Chicago Academy 21, Prosser 12

Chicago Mt. Carmel 41, St. Ignatius 17

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 28, Richards 12

Clifton Central 53, Watseka (coop) 0

Coal City 31, Lisle 0

Colfax Ridgeview 33, El Paso-Gridley 7

Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3

Columbia 24, Freeburg 0

Crete-Monee 48, Joliet Catholic 42

Crystal Lake Central 37, Dundee-Crown 24

Cumberland 38, Arcola 28

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 58, Milledgeville 56

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Clinton 7

Deerfield 24, Vernon Hills 21

Downers North 49, Proviso West 0

Downers South 46, Proviso East 28

Du Quoin 50, Pinckneyville 14

Dunlap 49, East Peoria 0

Dupo 43, Carlyle 28

Dwight 33, Momence 28

West's Leenerman runs for 6 yards plus horsecollar penalty

Edwardsville 70, Belleville West 0

Effingham 48, Taylorville 13

Elgin 48, West Chicago 20

Elk Grove 28, Buffalo Grove 14

Elmwood-Brimfield 48, Warsaw West Hancock 22

Eureka 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Illinois Valley Central 7

Fenger 18, Bowen 12

Forreston 46, Galena 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Rock Falls 6

Glenbard East 42, Streamwood 8

Glenbard South 47, Bartlett 6

Glenbrook South 31, Niles West 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 48, Winchester (West Central) 12

Greenville 41, Litchfield 12

Hall 66, Mendota 45

Hampshire 12, McHenry 8

Harrisburg 42, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 0

Hersey 41, Prospect 34

Highland 35, Triad 0

Highland Park 29, Niles North 6

Hillcrest 22, Thornton Fractional South 13

Hinsdale Central 22, OPRF 19

Hinsdale South 27, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 17

Hoffman Estates 45, Conant 44

Homewood-Flossmoor 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17

Davis turns a screen pass into 38-yd TD for Normal Community

Hononegah 39, Rockford East 16

Hope Academy 40, Ottawa Marquette 25

Huntley 37, Algonquin (Jacobs) 20

IC Catholic 75, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Jacksonville 51, Springfield 14

Johnston City 43, Flora 15

Kaneland 41, Ottawa 14

Kankakee 56, Thornwood 6

Lake Forest 35, Zion Benton 7

Lake View 20, Senn 0

Lake Zurich 23, Warren Township 14

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, Dakota 36

LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 14

Lemont 44, Tinley Park 6

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32

Libertyville 41, Waukegan 8

Lincoln Way West 36, Stagg 0

Lincoln-Way East 42, Bolingbrook 32

Lisle (Benet Academy) 20, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14

Machesney Park Harlem 42, Freeport 24

Macomb 58, Farmington 7

Madison 24, Tremont 14

Mahomet-Seymour 55, Charleston 14

Maine South 43, Glenbrook North 0

Maine West 42, Maine East 0

Manteno 38, Streator 22

Marengo 43, Harvard 10

Marist 42, Marmion 0

Maroa-Forsyth 42, Pittsfield 12

Mascoutah 49, Jerseyville Jersey 14

Metamora 54, Canton 20

Metea Valley 17, Waubonsie Valley 7

Milford/Cissna Park 48, Alden-Hebron 20

Minooka 18, Oswego 8

Moline def. Rock Island Alleman, forfeit

Monticello 45, Pontiac 0

Montini 38, Leo 14

Morris 49, LaSalle-Peru 7

Mount Vernon 32, Marion 20

Mt. Carmel 64, Olney (Richland County) 28

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Beardstown 0

Mt. Zion 41, Lincoln 14

Murphysboro/Elverado 36, Herrin 6

Naperville Neuqua Valley 14, Naperville Central 7

Naperville North 38, DeKalb 21

Nashville 44, Alton Marquette 7

Nazareth 45, Carmel 24

New Trier 17, Evanston Township 10

Niles Notre Dame 33, St. Viator 7

Normal Community 35, Bloomington 7

Normal University 35, Eisenhower 0

Normal West 20, Richwoods 0

North-Mac 38, Hillsboro 0

Oak Forest 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 25

Oak Lawn Richards 49, Shepard 24

Orion 27, Erie/Prophetstown 7

Oswego East 21, Aurora (West Aurora) 3

Palatine 31, Fremd 7

Pana 35, Piasa Southwestern 21

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Rantoul 6

Payton 45, Kennedy 8

Pekin 14, Morton 7

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14

Plainfield Central 30, Joliet West 22

Plainfield East 41, Joliet Central 6

Plainfield North 24, Yorkville 0

Plainfield South 42, Romeoville 6

Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 50, North Greene 26

Polo 44, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

Prairie Ridge 27, Cary-Grove 16

Princeton 56, Kewanee 7

Princeville 52, Lewistown 6

Quincy 42, Galesburg 14

Quincy Notre Dame 35, Breese Mater Dei 14

Red Bud 45, Sparta 0

Reed-Custer 41, Peotone 0

Rich Township 40, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 6

River Ridge 52, Rockford Christian Life 28

Riverside-Brookfield 35, St. Edward 7

Robinson 27, Newton 14

Rochester 27, Chatham Glenwood 14

Rock Island 68, United Township High School 35

Rockford Boylan 41, Rockford Auburn 0

Rockford Lutheran 27, Oregon 6

Rockridge 28, Monmouth-Roseville 14

Rolling Meadows 34, Wheeling 6

Roxana 28, Salem 7

Rushville-Industry 30, Illini West (Carthage) 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Decatur MacArthur 0

Sandburg 34, Lockport 3

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6

Seneca 35, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 50, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6

Shelbyville 46, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Sherrard 26, Morrison 22

Simeon 56, Hubbard 0

South Elgin 52, Aurora (East) 20

St. Bede 2, Riverdale 0

St. Charles North 35, Geneva 20

St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Nokomis 12

St. Laurence 31, DePaul College Prep 24

St. Rita 27, St. Patrick 0

Stanford Olympia 34, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 15

Stark County 33, Monmouth United 0

Sterling 40, Geneseo 0

Sterling Newman 27, Bureau Valley 0

Stevenson 35, Mundelein 6

Stillman Valley 42, Rockford Christian 0

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 26, Macon Meridian 0

Sycamore 34, Rochelle 0

Tolono Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 14

Tri-Valley 50, Heyworth 14

Tuscola 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 0

Unity/Seymour 44, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia 14

Vandalia 48, Gillespie 6

Vienna-Goreville 20, Edwards County 6

Villa Grove/Heritage 42, Argenta-Oreana 0

Washington 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Waterloo 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Wauconda 40, Grayslake Central 7

Wheaton North 28, Lake Park 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 27, St. Charles East 0

Williamsville 41, Athens 12

Willowbrook 35, Leyden 7

Wilmington 56, Herscher 20

Winnebago 29, Dixon 25

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 38, Freeport (Aquin) 32

Woodstock 27, Woodstock North 20

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News