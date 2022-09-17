 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 4

Addison Trail 23, Proviso East 20

Aledo (Mercer County) 59, Abingdon 7

Algonquin (Jacobs) 42, Prairie Ridge 35

Antioch 47, North Chicago 0

Arcola 46, Tri-County 14

Argo 18, Tinley Park 7

Astoria/VIT 38, Lewistown 12

Athens 22, Auburn 14, OT

Aurora Central Catholic 26, Elmwood Park 12

Batavia 42, Lake Park 0

Belvidere North 46, Rockford Jefferson 7

Bensenville (Fenton) 27, West Chicago 26

Benton 35, Herrin 6

Bismarck-Henning 63, Momence 20

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Monticello 28

Blue Island Eisenhower 53, Oak Lawn Community 12

Bolingbrook 41, Sandburg 14

Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Lincoln Way West 32

Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19

Breese Mater Dei 51, Alton Marquette 0

Byron 35, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 15

Camp Point Central 30, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0

Canton 41, East Peoria 0

Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0

Carmel 28, St. Viator 14

Carmi White County 53, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 16

Carrollton 60, North Greene 0

Carterville 54, Du Quoin 19

Centralia 27, Carbondale 21

Champaign Centennial 42, Champaign Central 6

Chatham Glenwood 42, Springfield Southeast 0

Chester 32, Sparta 0

Chicago (Clark) 14, Whitney Young 12

Chicago (Lane) 16, Taft 7

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 7, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 22

Chicago King 26, Dunbar 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Marist 7

Coal City 63, Herscher 14

Colfax Ridgeview 1, Fisher 0

Collinsville 35, Charleston 14

Columbia 28, Roxana 27

Crete-Monee 42, Thornwood 0

Crystal Lake Central 7, Hampshire 0

Crystal Lake South 39, Dundee-Crown 32

Cumberland 28, ALAH 26

Dakota 34, Forreston 28

Danville 28, Bloomington 14

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 0

DePaul College Prep 14, Leo 12

Decatur MacArthur 33, Eisenhower 0

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Macon Meridian 0

Downers South 28, Willowbrook 13

Dunlap 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Dupo 22, Trenton Wesclin 14

East Alton-Wood River 42, Salem 34

Effingham 34, Mattoon 0

El Paso-Gridley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Eldorado 42, Vienna-Goreville 16

Elgin 24, Bartlett 7

Eureka 54, Fieldcrest 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 6

Farmington 49, Illini West (Carthage) 0

Fenwick 33, De La Salle 15

Fithian Oakwood 32, Dwight 27

Galena 40, Stockton 8

Geneseo 21, Galesburg 7

Geneva 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 11

Gilman Iroquois West 23, Catlin (Salt Fork) 20

Glenbard East 42, Aurora (East) 0

Glenbard North 41, St. Charles East 34

Glenbard South 49, Streamwood 20

Glenbard West 51, Proviso West 12

Grayslake North 27, Grayslake Central 17

Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Calhoun/Brussels 7

Greenville 26, Piasa Southwestern 13

Hersey 56, Highland Park 17

Highland 61, Jerseyville Jersey 19

Hillcrest 47, Thornton Fractional North 6

Hinsdale Central 16, Hinsdale South 7

Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Lockport 20

Hononegah 42, Freeport 22

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman 52, Watseka (coop) 12

Hope Academy 69, Walther Christian Academy 0

Huntley 16, Burlington Central 7

Hyde Park 22, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 20

IC Catholic 55, Ridgewood 7

Johnston City 28, Hamilton County 0

Joliet Catholic 49, Providence 41

Kaneland 49, Woodstock 7

Kankakee 49, Peoria Manual 0

Kenwood 50, Hubbard 0

Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7

Kirkland Hiawatha 60, Orangeville 40

Knoxville 44, Monmouth United 28

LaSalle-Peru 47, Plano 14

Lake Zurich 42, Zion Benton 0

Lakes Community 55, Round Lake 0

Lemont 48, Bremen 19

Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0

Libertyville 22, Lake Forest 7

Lincoln Way Central 41, Stagg 0

Lincoln-Way East 42, Andrew 0

Lisle 35, Streator 28

Lyons 38, OPRF 13

Macomb 46, Warsaw West Hancock 0

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 14

Marengo 69, Johnsburg 48

Marion 36, Cahokia 14

Maroa-Forsyth 77, Riverton 7

Metamora 38, Morton 21

Metro-East Lutheran 42, Galva 16

Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy-LaMoille 30

Milledgeville 54, Polo 38

Minooka 34, Plainfield Central 6

Moline 49, Rock Island 24

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 20

Morris 41, Woodstock North 0

Morrison 38, Hall 32

Mount Vernon 68, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 41

Moweaqua Central A&M 13, Clinton 6

Mt. Carmel 60, Lawrenceville 6

Mt. Zion 21, Taylorville 6

Mundelein 42, Waukegan 6

Murphysboro 52, Massac County 14

Naperville Central 35, Waubonsie Valley 7

Naperville Neuqua Valley 29, Naperville North 16

Nashville 48, Anna-Jonesboro 7

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 39, Pittsfield 7

Niles Notre Dame 22, Nazareth 17

Nokomis 28, Heyworth 13

North-Mac 43, Litchfield 6

O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31

Oak Forest 26, Thornton Fractional South 13

Oak Lawn Richards 27, Evergreen Park 7

Olney (Richland County) 42, Marshall 7

Orion def. Riverdale, forfeit

Ottawa Marquette 24, Annawan/Wethersfield 7

Pana 28, Staunton 3

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Pontiac 6

Pekin 49, Washington 28

Peoria (H.S.) 64, Normal Community 30

Pleasant Plains 49, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 22

Princeton 70, Mendota 21

Quincy 49, United Township High School 14

ROWVA/Williamsfield (BKB) 30, Princeville 18

Reavis 32, Shepard 0

Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6

Red Hill 22, Newton 17

Reed-Custer 69, Manteno 6

Rich Township 42, Harvey Thornton 0

Richwoods 48, Peoria Notre Dame 35

River Ridge 46, Freeport (Aquin) 42

Riverside-Brookfield 35, Aurora Christian 7

Robinson 44, Casey-Westfield 8

Rochelle 47, Harvard 13

Rochester 49, Springfield Lanphier 0

Rockford Boylan 61, Belvidere 6

Rockford East 22, Rockford Auburn 14

Rockford Guilford 42, Machesney Park Harlem 19

Rockford Lutheran 48, Rock Falls 0

Rockridge 51, Erie/Prophetstown 21

Rushville-Industry 36, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 12

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, Jacksonville 14

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 30, Argenta-Oreana 14

Seneca 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 49, Edwards County 0

Shelbyville 40, Tuscola 6

Simeon 42, Brooks Academy 0

South Elgin 47, Larkin 12

Springfield 32, Normal University 13

St. Bede 34, Sterling Newman 8

St. Charles North 22, Wheaton North 21

St. Edward 37, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

St. Francis 56, Chicago Christian 0

St. Ignatius 35, Marmion 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Illinois Valley Central 14

St. Laurence 20, Montini 14

St. Rita 41, Lisle (Benet Academy) 12

Stark County 31, Elmwood-Brimfield 22

Sterling 69, Rock Island Alleman 0

Stillman Valley 36, Dixon 6

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 50, Warrensburg-Latham 7

Sycamore 54, Ottawa 20

Tolono Unity 44, Paris 6

Tri-Valley 40, Tremont 6

Triad 49, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Vandalia 43, Hillsboro 18

Villa Grove/Heritage 40, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 19

Von Steuben 34, Steinmetz 8

Warren Township 36, Stevenson 16

Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18

Wauconda 17, Grant 9

Wheaton Academy 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Wheeling 20, Maine West 10

Williamsville 42, Stanford Olympia 14

Wilmington 28, Peotone 13

Winnebago 27, Oregon 8

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 15

Woodstock Marian 34, Appleton West, Wis. 21

York 24, Downers North 17

