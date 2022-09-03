State scores: See football finals from all around Illinois in Week 2

ALAH 48, Macon Meridian 6
Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, Crystal Lake Central 14
Amboy-LaMoille 68, River Ridge 14
Argo 36, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 31
Aurora (East) 20, Elgin 14
Aurora (West Aurora) 35, Romeoville 0
Aurora Christian 35, Tinley Park 6
Bartlett 42, West Chicago 0
Beardstown 22, Winchester (West Central) 16
Belvidere North 22, Rockford East 0
Breese Mater Dei 27, Breese Central 14
Byron 42, Winnebago 7
Camp Point Central 46, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Carbondale 34, Granite City 32
Carmel 17, Lake Forest 7
Carmi White County 58, Vienna-Goreville 6
Carterville 15, Herrin 11
Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Momence 7
Centralia 58, Olney (Richland County) 12
Champaign Centennial 69, Peoria Manual 20
Chatham Glenwood 53, Decatur MacArthur 13
Chicago (Lane) 2, Thornton Fractional South 0
Chicago Ag Science 21, Julian 20
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 28, Chicago Sullivan 7
Clinton 48, Argenta-Oreana 0
Coal City 30, Kankakee (McNamara) 6
Colfax Ridgeview 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 26
Collinsville 29, Triad 14
Columbia 9, Waterloo 0
Conant 41, Wheeling 7
Crystal Lake South 43, Cary-Grove 39
De La Salle 49, North Lawndale 2
DeKalb 48, Plainfield South 14
DePaul College Prep 45, Amundsen 27
Decatur St. Teresa 54, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 0
Dixon 21, North Boone 14
Downers North 30, Willowbrook 0
Dundee-Crown 36, Hampshire 30
East Alton-Wood River 20, Bethalto Civic Memorial 3
East Peoria 32, Aurora Central Catholic 26
Edwardsville 31, Highland 28
Elk Grove 24, Hoffman Estates 14
Elmwood Park 41, Walther Christian Academy 0
Eureka 50, Tremont 0
Evergreen Park 49, Chicago (Carver Military) 8
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Pontiac 13
Flora 42, Edwards County 3
Freeburg 38, Nashville 20
Ft. Zumwalt West, Mo. 45, Belleville West 0
Fulton 63, West Carroll 0
Galesburg 52, Harvey Thornton 12
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42, Rockford Lutheran 20
Gilman Iroquois West 58, Fithian Oakwood 6
Glenbard South 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 14
Glenbard West 42, Downers South 7
Glenbrook South 15, Sandburg 14
Grant 24, Taft 20
Grayslake Central 24, Geneseo 14
Grayslake North 17, Mundelein 14
Greenfield-Northwestern 44, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 8
Greenville 50, Gillespie 12
Hall 34, Monmouth-Roseville 24
Hamilton County 40, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Harrisburg 25, Du Quoin 14
Havana-Midwest Central Coop 22, Farmington 6
Hersey 45, Fremd 14
Hinsdale Central 51, Proviso East 0
Hononegah 38, Machesney Park Harlem 28
Huntley 23, McHenry 15
Hyde Park 36, Chicago Vocational 6
Illini West (Carthage) 34, Lewistown 8
Jacksonville 65, Springfield Lanphier 0
Johnston City 42, Eldorado 16
Joliet Catholic 23, IC Catholic 22
Kankakee 3, Washington 0
Kenwood 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10
Kewanee 16, Morrison 14
Kirkland Hiawatha 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 38
Knoxville 32, Aledo (Mercer County) 22
Lakes Community 14, Vernon Hills 13
Larkin 14, Streamwood 8
Lemont 24, Nazareth 17
Lena-Winslow 48, Dakota 24
LeRoy 40, Heyworth 7
Libertyville 42, Evanston Township 17
Lincoln Way Central 24, Lake Park 14
Lincoln Way West 14, Oswego East 6
Lincoln-Way East 31, Batavia 16
Lisle (Benet Academy) 24, Moline 21
Lockport 44, Metea Valley 10
Lyons 45, Addison Trail 0
Macomb 40, South Fulton 6
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Effingham 14
Maine East 13, Round Lake 6
Marengo 41, Canton 20
Marion 48, Jerseyville Jersey 22
Marist 49, Oak Lawn Richards 6
Marmion 55, Lake View 0
Maroa-Forsyth 39, Auburn 13
Mascoutah 43, Mount Vernon 36
Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 59, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 38
Mather 21, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 0
Mendota def. Riverdale, forfeit
Metamora 16, LaSalle-Peru 8
Milledgeville 66, Freeport (Aquin) 24
Minooka 26, Joliet West 22
Monticello 38, Illinois Valley Central 8
Montini 31, Hillcrest 6
Morris 31, Antioch 14
Morton 45, Richwoods 13
Mt. Carmel 62, Robinson 21
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 40, North Greene 0
Mt. Zion 42, Mattoon 21
Naperville North 28, Glenbard North 13
New Berlin 56, Petersburg PORTA 20
Newton 11, Casey-Westfield 8
Niles Notre Dame 35, St. Patrick 14
Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 14
Normal University 27, Springfield Southeast 14
Normal West 46, Bloomington 0
North-Mac 26, Piasa Southwestern 9
O'Fallon 35, Troy Buchanan, Mo. 13
OPRF 42, Hinsdale South 7
Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8
Ottawa 42, Streator 14
Ottawa Marquette 41, Chicago Christian 0
Palatine 50, Buffalo Grove 7
Pana 42, Hillsboro 13
Paris 60, Lawrenceville 16
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Sparta 0
Payton 33, Von Steuben 14
Peoria (H.S.) 36, Danville 16
Peoria Notre Dame 2, Urbana 0
Pinckneyville 29, West Frankfort 22
Plainfield East 23, Shepard 22
Plainfield North 19, Naperville Central 9
Plano 45, Manteno 22
Prairie Ridge 63, Burlington Central 28
Princeville 44, Monmouth United 20
Prospect 52, Barrington 20
Quincy Notre Dame 38, Rock Island Alleman 0
Reavis 51, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 14
Red Bud 26, Roxana 15
Reed-Custer 66, Arcola 7
Richmond-Burton 61, Menominee, Mich. 6
Ridgewood 54, Steinmetz 0
Rochelle 49, Herscher 13
Rochester 44, Eisenhower 0
Rock Island 26, Dunlap 13
Rockford Boylan 71, Rockford Jefferson 7
Rockford Guilford 28, Rockford Auburn 20
Rockridge 33, Sterling Newman 8
Rolling Meadows 49, Schaumburg 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield 13
Salem 48, Alton Marquette 7
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 15, Fairfield 12
South Elgin 22, Glenbard East 6
St. Bede 41, Erie/Prophetstown 20
St. Charles East 10, Waubonsie Valley 7
St. Charles North 21, Lake Zurich 10
St. Francis 35, Sterling 27
St. Ignatius 49, Milwaukee King, Wis. 0
St. Laurence 46, Brooks Academy 0
St. Rita 17, Brother Rice 12
Stanford Olympia 51, Pittsfield 12
Stevenson 35, New Trier 7
Stillman Valley 39, Rock Falls 7
Stockton 26, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6
Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 42, Nokomis 27
Sycamore 40, Oak Forest 6
Tolono Unity 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 7
Tuscola 40, Cumberland 22
Vandalia 21, Carlinville 14
Warren Township 19, Maine South 17
Wauconda 35, Riverside-Brookfield 21
Westmont 46, DuSable 0
Westville 62, Watseka (coop) 12
Wheaton Academy 63, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Wheaton North 28, Providence 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Naperville Neuqua Valley 7
Williamsville 55, Riverton 0
Wilmington 29, Lisle 0
Woodstock 31, Bartonville (Limestone) 13
Woodstock Marian 54, Johnsburg 38
Woodstock North 21, Harvard 14
York 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7
Yorkville 27, Plainfield Central 0