Star linebacker Brock Leenerman eager to expand his contributions for Normal West

NORMAL — Brock Leenerman made his name known as a hard-hitting linebacker for Normal West High School's football team last season.

Leenerman, who was a all-Big 12 Conference first-team selection, also will line up in the Wildcats' backfield at times this season. That's part of Wildcat head coach Nathan Fincham's commitment a couple years ago to get his best players on the field during what he called "crunch time."

"Freshman year I got to play a little offense, and it will exciting to be on the other side of the ball a little bit and see what I can do," said Leenerman.

The Wildcats are coming off a 6-4 season which ended with a 14-7 loss at Washington in a Class 6A first-round playoff game. That marked West's 11th straight appearance in the playoffs.

That loss, coupled with a 45-7 defeat to Normal Community in the regular-season finale, hasn't sat well with Leenerman for the last 10 months.

"We're coming back with a chip, having that in the back of your mind coming close to beating a team (Washington) I think we could have beat and seeing what we can do to beat teams like that this year," he said.

With eight defensive starters returning, West figures to be tough to score against.

Getting the offense cranked up could be the difference on whether the Wildcats could compete with Normal Community and Peoria High for the Big 12 title.

Four of the five offensive line starters are back, as is Jayden Mangruem. The senior took over full-time quarterback duties in the middle of last season and gave the Wildcats another running threat.

Mangruem believes he'll be able to put more heat on the offense with his arm this season, too. He completed 34 of 80 attempts for 601 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

"It really helps the whole year being the main guy," said Mangruem. "I've been working with the receivers for a really long time now. We have a good relationship with everyone."

Fincham believes Mangruem's "confidence and full understanding of the offense" is at a different level than it was a year ago.

"Last year he had a condensed sophomore year (in spring 2021) and a month to get ready for the season," said Fincham. "He didn't really have the time to learn the offense like he needed to. This year having the full offseason has allowed him to thrive in what we do and hopefully will make him a dual-threat guy for us this year."

Having a veteran offensive line should help with tackle Ty Upton, guards Ben Jorczak (a Big 12 second-team selection) and Jonny Salm, and center Mason Tellor.

Leenerman is among the newcomers in the backfield along with Wyanye Hosea and Josiah Edmonson. Matthew Marsaglia, who caught a "Hail Mary" touchdown pass to stun Bloomington, returns in the slot. Jackson Seal and Gavin Camp, who started one game before breaking his collarbone, got some game action as wide receivers.

While standout receiver Max Ziebarth has graduated and now plays for Illinois State, Mangruem thinks the Wildcats' passing game will look much improved.

"I feel I've improved on my passing a lot more than last year. I won't need to run as much plus we have running backs who can run," he said. "We'll be able to do different things. Last year we were pretty predictable. A lot of people knew what we were going to do. We're going to look so much different. We have a lot of athletic guys."

Fincham doesn't think the offense will have to play it conservative and rely on its defense. However, the Wildcats' defense is ready if that happens.

Leenerman and senior safety Tanner Cupples, also a Big 12 first-team choice and Pantagraph All-Area pick, were last season's leading tacklers with 94 and 83, respectively.

Up front, brothers Kaleb and Drake Gibbs return with Dylan Hardwick. Larell Fisher and Trey Frost are veterans at linebacker next to Leenerman. Jacob Davis begins his third year as a starting safety and was a Big 12 honorable mention pick with cornerbacks Xavier Edwards and Hosea.

"It's relieving to know a defense can stop a team the whole game," said Mangruem. "It takes a lot of pressure off the offense to score as much as possible."

The Wildcats don't have much worry about the kicking game as senior Owen Senn, a goalie on the soccer team, returns to handle the placekicking and punting duties. Senn was named to the Big 12 second team as a punter.

"We come in every season with the expectation we should make the playoffs and that's how we go about our business," said Fincham. "The problem last year is I feel we didn't necessarily play to our potential all the time. That's something we need to make sure we're focusing on every down we get an opportunity to play."