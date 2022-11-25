St. Teresa slips past Tri-Valley, workhorse Blake Regenold for Class 2A state championship

CHAMPAIGN — Tri-Valley tried to ride Blake Regenold to a Class 2A state football championship Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Regenold set a title game record for any class with 43 carries, good for 215 yards and two touchdowns. However, No. 1-ranked Decatur St. Teresa used some big plays and held off the No. 8 Vikings, 29-22, at Memorial Stadium.

St. Teresa (14-0) scored an 87-yard pass from Joe Brummer to Bryce Hendrix in the first half. The Bulldogs also got a 76-yard touchdown scamper by Elijah Wills on fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter.

Tri-Valley (11-3) moved to St. Teresa's 23-yard line with eight seconds left before two incompletions in the end zone ended the game.

Derek Hunsinger of El Paso set the state title game record with 42 carries in the Class 1 championship game in 2002 against South Beloit.

This was Tri-Valley's third championship game appearance. The Vikings finished second in Class 1A in 2013 before capturing the Class 2A state title in 2015.

The Vikings dominated the first half, which ended in an 8-all tie. Tri-Valley held the ball for 19:23 as Regenold carried 28 times for 163 yards. But the Vikings only converted once inside the Bulldogs' 20-yard line.

Tri-Valley tackled Christion Harper in the end zone for a safety with 7:53 left in the first quarter for a 2-0 lead.

St. Teresa struck for an 87-yard score on Joe Brummer's pass across the middle to a streaking Wills with 3:03 left before half. Matt Brummer threw a 2-point conversion pass to Jeremy Walker, who dropped a sure TD earlier.

Tri-Valley marched down the field and finally converted on Regenold's 3-yard run with :11 left. But St. Teresa stopped Regenold on the two-point run.