Springfield finishes strong to topple University High

NORMAL – Pulling within five points on a third-quarter touchdown, the University High School football team had momentum and a homecoming crowd on its side Friday at Hancock Stadium.

And while the Pioneers faithful stayed true, momentum deserted U High as Springfield surged to a 32-13 Central State Eight Conference victory.

“There were so many mental errors. That wasn’t the team I’m used to seeing tonight,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said. “They just wanted it more the third and fourth quarters is what it looked like to me.

"They made the plays and we didn’t. I’ve got to coach better and our whole staff has to coach better, and we’ve got to get our guys playing better than they did tonight.”

The verdict left both teams at 2-2 overall and in the Central State Eight.

“Tough game, tough loss,” said senior JaQuan Harris, who rushed for 47 yards, recovered a Springfield fumble and intercepted a pass. “We didn’t come out to play as we should. It was unexpected.”

U High quarterback Colin Cunningham tossed three interceptions. Two, however, bounced off the hands of receivers into the arms of a Senators defender.

“We hadn’t forced a turnover since week one, so that was really huge,” Springfield coach Jon Hebb said. “The defense really stepped up.”

Here are four other takeaways from the U High defeat.

Quick strike

U High seized a 6-0 lead when Cunningham connected with Colton Chinowth for a 52-yard touchdown bomb on its first possession.

Springfield carried a 12-6 edge into halftime on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Nathan Unland and a 45-yard scoring sprint from Artez Hanson.

Game-changing play

A 42-yard Mason Hooper return of the second half’s opening kickoff set the Pioneers up well, but Springfield’s Kaleb Fowler snared a deflected Cunningham pass and brought it back 65 yards for a touchdown.

“We kept turning the ball over,” Walworth said. “Every time we got the ball moving a little bit we took a negative play because of a missed block, poor execution or a false start. Week four in the season we should not be making those mistakes. That’s what is most disappointing.”

The Pioneers drove 62 yards in 10 plays for its second touchdown. Cunningham bulled into the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line.

Passing problems

Cunningham had a busy night, netting 96 rushing yards on 30 attempts. He was sacked six times. The U High senior completed 5 of 19 passes for 101 yards.

“That was a big point of emphasis for us,” Hebb said of his pass defense. “We kind of switched our defensive structure up this week. We had some issues the past couple weeks with Rochester and SHG (Sacred Heart-Griffin). We went to more of a two high look. The kids really bought in and did a great job with it.”

“We’ve got a bunch of playmakers at receiver and we didn’t make the plays,” said Walworth. “We didn’t protect very well when other stuff was open.”

Senators in a rush

Springfield amassed 303 yards rushing on 45 attempts as Hanson gained 133 yards on 13 carries and Bryson Thomas 73 yards, also on 13 handoffs.

“We’re pretty blessed to be in a few predicaments when it comes to that,” Hebb said of deep backfield. “I would rather be in that situation that not.”

“We played pretty darn good defense in the first half,” said Walworth. “The second half they were not doing anything different. They just blocked better and we stopped playing downhill so much. I think we lost confidence.”