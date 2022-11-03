Sophomore quarterback Kyle Beaty helps Normal Community to second round of playoffs

NORMAL — When senior quarterback Chase Wiese broke his hand early this season, Normal Community High School football coach Jason Drengwitz didn’t want to saddle promising sophomore Kyle Beaty with too much, too soon.

“That was the idea. You just didn’t know being a sophomore what he would be able to do,” Drengwitz said. “But he continued to get better every week. He’s really put himself in position that he’s our guy now back there.”

Beaty has excelled in the starting role and helped the Ironmen advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 7A second round playoff game against No. 7-ranked Pekin at Dick Tharp Field.

Beaty passed for 255 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-13 opening round decision over Rockton Hononegah. Overall, Beaty is completing 63 percent of his passes (57 of 90) for 965 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“When Chase got hurt, I didn’t play that first game,” Beaty said. “I was able to get a whole week in practice knowing I was going to go in and play. I was able to get pretty prepared.”

Initially, NCHS used both Beaty and junior Brady Augstin, whose strength is running the ball, at quarterback.

“Me and Brady can do different things well. We’re able to play with both of our strengths and help our team win,” said Beaty.

Drengwitz sees the self assuredness necessary to succeed at quarterback in Beaty.

“You can’t be faint of heart and be a quarterback. Ultimately, it all falls on you. Things go well, it’s you. When things go bad, it’s you,” said the Ironmen coach. “What helped Kyle with his inexperience is his preparation and how well he practices and what a good job Coach (Chris) Messina has done with him.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Beaty has had his sights on being the NCHS varsity quarterback.

“I’ve been hoping to be here for a while,” he said. “Right after the first touchdown I threw, I knew I was able to do it and be successful as a varsity quarterback. I had confidence in myself and everybody else had confidence in me, too.”

Wiese has returned to his safety spot on the NCHS defense but remains unable to play quarterback. He has, however, helped Beaty learn the position.

“Chase has helped me a lot,” said Beaty. “If I ever have a question, I know I can go to him and he usually has the answer for it.”

“Chase is a great leader and a high character kid,” Drengwitz said. “Even when he was out and it was really hard for him to be around practice because he couldn’t participate, he was over there with the quarterbacks helping. The younger quarterbacks think the world of him. He’s always there to help, always there with an encouraging word.”

Wiese has been impressed with Beaty’s composure as well as his talent.

“Kyle’s a great kid. The more you’re around him, the more you enjoy being around him,” said Wiese. “He’s been a big help for us lately. If he makes a mistake, which he might not ever do, he bounces back so fast. He’s immediately back into the game. All the guys in the locker room are wrapping around him and believing in him.”

In Pekin, NCHS faces a 10-0 team that won the Mid-Illini Conference championship at 7-0. The Dragons score 44.8 points per game.

“They have two extremely explosive, very talented backs,” Drengwitz said of Tanner Sprecher and Kanye Tyler. “Tyler can score from anywhere on the field at any point. We have to really be buttoned up with assignments and tackling. Sprecher wants to run you over, but he’s got another gear. It’s a really good one-two punch.”

Sprecher has rushed for 1,222 yards and 18 touchdowns and Tyler adds 949 yards and 18 more TDs.

Pekin quarterback Scotty Jordan has completed 71 of 123 passes for 1,140 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bo Benassi has 42 receptions for 478 yards.

NCHS’ tackle leaders are Cooper Caraway and Dexter Niekamp.

“They present a lot of challenges in all three phases,” said Drengwitz. “It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to and a great opportunity to play at home on Friday night against a really good team.”