Senior QB Marcus Griffin hopes 20 more pounds helps him lead Bloomington to playoffs

BLOOMINGTON — Compared to his first-ever season as a quarterback a year ago, Bloomington High School senior Marcus Griffin said his mind is "more at ease."

And his body looks a lot different, too, thanks to packing 20 more pounds on his 5-foot-10 frame.

"It's mostly muscle mass I've gained — and some steak," he said, smiling.

The 200-pound Griffin figures to be more able to withstand the pounding defenses can inflict. He ran for 802 yards and passed for 327 more last season as the Raiders finished 4-5 and missed a playoff berth by a game.

Griffin would like to even out his rushing and passing totals. He said he threw at least 100 balls a day in the summer to get ready.

What should also help is that Griffin, like many of his teammates, will have to worry about just one side of the ball.

A two-year starter in the secondary, fifth-year BHS head coach Scott Godfrey wants Griffin to focus solely on offense. With 110 players in the program, Godfrey believes his program is at a point where they can use just a handful of players as fulltime two-way starters.

"It makes a huge difference just the way you can practice and the specialization that we've been able to get," said Godfrey. "The buy-in is enormous from a player and coaching standpoint. It's been fun and different."

The Raiders suffered some significant graduation losses, most notably Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jack Weltha. A four-year starter at linebacker and three-year offensive line starter, Weltha is now at Division II Truman State.

While replacing Weltha won't be easy, the Raiders believe they have the personnel to get the job done defensively.

"We have a very athletic defense, young, that can move faster than most," said senior defensive back Tashawn Ruffin, a Big 12 honorable mention selection. "Our defensive line is very athletic, strong, fast and quick and can move guys around and get to the ball when they need to."

Joining Ruffin as returning defensive starters are lineman Miguel Espindola, linebackers Cam Smith and Jaxon Deland and safety Kenya Clark.

"It was scary the first time we lined up (without Weltha). I don't know what to do without him. I've never not had him," said Godfrey of the Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year, who also was a state wrestling champion and state track and field meet qualifier.

"I'll never coach a guy that was dialed in as many sports again. But I think our defense a lot of times deferred to him and waited for him to make a play. It's made us play team defense and made us be gap sound because we don't have that one dominant guy. But we have a bunch of good football players."

Two sophomores, nose tackle Caiden Walls and linebacker Kenner Bye, have impressed the BHS coaches in practice. Godfrey said junior Stephen Carr figures to see action on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Espindola and Chet Swank return upfront on offense. Edgerrin Bausley is back at running back, with Deland and Ruffin at wide receivers.

John Shuey, who started as a sophomore at wide receiver but didn't go out last season, has returned. Another senior, Adam Beasley, an all-Big 12 second-team pick at wide receiver, came out late and won't be available for Friday's opener at Peoria Richwoods.

Griffin figures to have plenty of playmakers on the edge and wants to "stay under control" more this season. He said former BHS quarterback Ben Wellman has helped him in the offseason.

"Last year when things didn't look open I didn't take my time and mostly rushed it," said Griffin. "This year, to balance it, I need to take my time and go through my progressions."

Godfrey sees Griffin's production, especially through the air, going up.

"He knows what to expect now. He has eight games under his belt," said Godfrey. "He has improved as a passer and really taken on a leadership role, which you expect your quarterback to. He had a good year in the weight room. He has done everything you can ask for your returning quarterback to do."

Godfrey said the team's weight room participation was the best in his five years. He also wants his players "to understand in the Big 12 how small the margin for victory is."

"Attention to detail has been our saying all offseason and into fall camp," he said.

Ruffin can attest to that. He takes blame for failing to bat down a Normal West "Hail Mary" pass that allowed the Wildcats to score a late touchdown to beat the Raiders last season.

"It's definitely haunted me a lot since I was in that position," said Ruffin. "I just have to bounce back and play with confidence every play and have short-term memory loss and keep moving on. You can't rewrite the past."