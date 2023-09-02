NORMAL — After most of his Normal West High School teammates had left the field, Sencerre Brown was picking up the yard markers after Friday’s Big 12 Conference matchup.

Brown was gobbling up the markers just like he soaked up yards during the game, totaling eight receptions, 124 receiving yards and three touchdowns in West’s 35-14 win over Bloomington.

“We’ve been putting in the work all week,” said Brown, a senior who scored his first three varsity touchdowns. “Me being a (Normal) Community transfer, we’ve got to build that connection. We proved it in the game so props to Johnny.”

West quarterback Johnny Freymann completed 19 of 25 passes for 258 yards as the Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats improved to 2-0 overall and in the Big 12.

“It was just there all night,” Freymann said. “Since he’s new I’ve been working to build up that chemistry with him. It feels like we’re getting that connection and I’m liking it. He’s a good receiver. Having him come this year definitely helps a lot.”

West coach Nathan Fincham likes what Brown brings to his offense.

“Sencerre is a nice matchup for us on the outside. He’s got some good speed and he can get open,” said Fincham. “When you have everybody worrying about some of our other weapons, Sencerre kind of sneaks out there and can beat you deep. Johnny’s got a strong enough arm to make people pay for that.”

The Wildcats won their 11th straight game over BHS. The Purple Raiders slipped to 1-1 overall and in league play.

Early turnover

West’s Briar Leenerman recovered a BHS fumble at the Raiders’ 29-yard line on the first play from scrimmage and scored four plays later when Josiah Edmonson bulled in to the end zone from 1 yard out.

“You can’t make that many mistakes against good teams like that,” said BHS coach Scott Godfrey. “You can’t come out flat and turn the ball over on the first play of the game.”

After a Raiders’ punt, Freymann found Cooper Temples over the middle with a pass. Angling toward the left corner, Temples sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown. Zach Rumps added the second of his five extra point kicks for a 14-0 West advantage.

Raiders respond

BHS roared back with a quick score as tailback Cameron Smith bolted over the left side for a 65-yard touchdown run.

After Miguel Espindola pounced on a West fumble, the Raiders drove 64 yards with Smith covering the final yard on fourth-and-goal with seven seconds left in the first quarter. AJ Codron found Keyontae Hamilton with the two-point conversion pass.

“Ultimately our defense was out there a lot,” said Fincham. “Early maybe they were getting a little bit winded, but I felt like they figured it out and started playing pretty well after the second quarter.”

West assumes control

The Wildcats stuffed one more touchdown into the first quarter when Freymann hooked up with Brown for a 39-yard scoring strike.

West doubled up BHS at 28-14 when Brown snared a quick screen pass from Freymann and traversed 22 yards into the end zone with 5:09 left in the half.

Garrick Dickerson returned the ensuing kickoff 58 yards to the Wildcats’ 25, but BHS could not capitalize.

Final touchdown

Freymann scrambled right on third-and-8 from the BHS 15 and located Brown in the corner of the end zone for the game’s final touchdown.

“Broken play. We work on our scramble drill and we connected,” said Brown. “The game plan was dialed in. It’s great doing it against a crosstown rival in Bloomington. They played a good game, but we showed them out.”

Temples injured

Temples was carted off the field in the third quarter with a lower leg injury.

“Cooper has had a tough string of injuries,” Finchan said. “I’m not sure what the prognosis is, but hopefully we’ll get him back at some point.”

Numbers game

Smith finished with 61 yards rushing on eight carries, while Codron completed 14 of 36 passes for 80 yards.

BHS rushed for 105 yards in the first half but had a net of minus 2 yards on just three second-half carries.

“There comes a time when your level of play has to raise when you’re playing those upper teams in this conference,” said Godfrey. “Once again we just didn’t come out and match it. We thought we could run the football. The manner we got down never allowed us to really get into a groove and run the ball.”

West had 132 net rushing yards on 31 carries and outgained the Raiders 390-183 in total offense.

PHOTOS: Normal West defeats Bloomington 35-14 in Big 12 matchup Normal West v. BHS 1 Normal West v. BHS 2 Normal West v. BHS 3 Normal West v. BHS 4 Normal West v. BHS 5 Normal West v. BHS 6 Normal West v. BHS 7 Normal West v. BHS 8 Normal West v. BHS 9