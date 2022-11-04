Saturday's high school playoff capsules

Nine Pantagraph area football teams entered the playoffs and eight won first round games.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s second-round matchups for Normal West, Prairie Central, Olympia, Eureka, Tri-Valley, Central Catholic and Ridgeview-Lexington.

CLASS 6A

East St. Louis vs. Normal West

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Normal

Season records: East St. Louis 8-2, Normal West 9-1

All-time playoff records: East St. Louis 101-31, Normal West 8-17

FYI: A West defense led in tackles by Brock Leenerman and Tanner Cupples has six shutouts in nine wins entering an imposing test in the potent Flyers … Top-ranked East St. Louis has won seven straight since losses to national powers from Maryland and Georgia … Robert Battle Jr. has passed for 1,552 yards while completing 57.6 percent of his passes for the Flyers. Taryan Martin has 669 rushing yards with Larevious Woods adding 655 and Battle 502 … Wildcats quarterback Jayden Mangruem has passed for 1,056 yards and ran for a team-leading 396. Gavin Camp has 201 yards on the ground to go with 36 receptions for 495 yards … Seventh-ranked West gives up just 5.7 points per game while the Flyers score 44.1 … Either Crete Monee or Chicago Simeon await the winner in the quarterfinals.

West coach Nathan Fincham: “First and foremost, we have to contain their athletes. They are a very athletic football team with a lot of talented guys. We’ve got to tackle as a team and get multiple guys to ballcarriers. Offensively, we need to dictate the tempo, take care of the football and keep their offense off the field.”

CLASS 3A

Prairie Central vs. Roxana

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Roxana

Season records: Prairie Central 10-0, Roxana 7-3

All-time playoff records: Prairie Central 16-16, Roxana 19-18

FYI: With a chance of rain, fifth-ranked Prairie Central worked on wet ball drills in practice this week … The Hawks’ bruising ground game hasn’t been stopped all season and averages 9.7 yards per carry. Drew Fehr leads the way with 1,287 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. But he gets help from quarterback Drew Haberkorn (539 yards), Hudson Ault (474) and Camden Palmore (406) … The Prairie Central defense has 24 interceptions, topped by Fehr’s six … Roxanna also has a strong rushing attack led by Terrel Graves’ 986 yards and 10.4 per tote. Evan Walls adds 794 yards … Shells’ quarterback Chris Walleck has completed 44 of 83 for 597 yards … The winner advances to a quarterfinal matchup with either Mount Carmel or Tolono Unity.

Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain: “It’s going to be important to keep contain on defense. They like to run sweeps. It’s really important we keep runners inside. Ball security is important to us and winning the turnover battle.”

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Olympia

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Rural Stanford

Season records: St. Joseph-Ogden 7-3, Olympia 6-4

All-time playoff records: St. Joseph-Ogden 50-31, Olympia 7-5

FYI: Buoyed by its first playoff win since 1990 last week, Olympia hosts its first playoff game since 1990 … The Spartans keep the ball on the ground behind Kade Lollar (758 yards), Zach Keedy (741) and Reyan Sitton (664). Keedy has thrown just 35 passes for 194 yards … Chase Litwiller leads the Olympia defense … SJO takes to the air behind quarterback Logan Smith (2,061 yards passing, 24 TDs) … Coy Taylor has hauled in 63 passes for 1,046 yards, while Illinois State basketball recruit Ty Pence has 37 catches for 769 yards and 12 TDs … The winner takes on either Eureka or Williamsville in the quarterfinal round.

Olympia coach Eric Lyons: “As long as the weather is OK, I think we’re going to see the biggest crowd at that stadium for many years. I’ve got to imagine it’s going to be an electric atmosphere. It’s really cool to see just how excited our community is. Their quarterback is tremendous. He throws a beautiful deep ball. The Pence kid draws a lot of attention, and Taylor is a very good receiver. We have to limit their amount of big plays and find a way to get a turnover or two.”

Eureka vs. Williamsville

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Williamsville

Season records: Eureka 8-2, Williamsville 9-1

All-time playoff records: Eureka 6-15, Williamsville 35-27

FYI: Efficient Eureka quarterback Jake Morin has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 1,751 yards and 22 TDs, but the Hornets still have a balanced offense with 183 yards rushing and 195 passing per contest … Rylan Bachman paces the Hornets runners with 635 yards. Justis Bachman has 608 receiving yards and nine TDs on 41 receptions, while Drew Dingledine contributes 32 catches for 469 yards … The Bullets are even more balanced with 2,180 yards passing (2,116 and 31 TDs from Jake Seman) and 2,096 yards on the ground … Seman adds a team-high 594 rushing yards. Eric Hinds is the leading receiver at 47 for 715 yards and 13 TDs. Jackson Workman has covered 555 yards with 29 receptions … The winner squares off with either St. Joseph-Ogden or Olympia in the quarterfinals.

CLASS 2A

Tri-Valley vs. Wilmington

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Wilmington

Season records: Tri-Valley 8-2, Wilmington 9-1

All-time playoff records: Tri-Valley 18-12, Wilmington 44-26

FYI: This is rematch of last season’s semifinals. Wilmington prevailed 42-14 on its way to a 2A state championship … Blake Regenold is both Tri-Valley’s top tackler and rusher (1,605 yards, 21 TDs) … The No. 8 Vikings also throw the ball with Andy Knox completing 56 of 115 for 962 yards. Grant Fatima has amassed 360 yards on the ground and 446 on 25 receptions … Third-ranked Wilmington is a run-heavy outfit fronted by the 1,366 rushing yards of Colin James. Kyle Farrell chips in 726 yards, and quarterback Ryder Meents has passed for 431 … The Wildcats’ lone loss was a 50-5 pounding at the hands of 3A No. 2-ranked Reed-Custer … The winner faces either Knoxville or Bismarck-Henning in quarterfinal play.

Rockridge vs. Central Catholic

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Bill Hundman Memorial Field, Bloomington

Season records: Rockridge 9-1, Central Catholic 7-3

All-time playoff records: Rockridge 25-21, Central Catholic 49-26

FYI: Quarterback Colin Hayes is a true dual threat for Central Catholic with 1,054 yards passing and 765 rushing, including 142 in a 27-26 overtime win (the team’s first playoff victory since 2017) over Mercer County in the first round … Ian Whitaker tops the Saints with 624 yards rushing … Ryan Hoeferle has 371 yards on 27 receptions … Rockridge is ranked fifth in the final 2A state rankings and scores 33.9 points per game while giving up 16.9 … The Rockets’ lone loss was a 41-22 decision in the season opener to Princeton, the No. 3-ranked team in 3A … The winner tangles with either Farmington or Maroa-Forsyth in quarterfinal play.

Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht: “They have a very explosive offense. They throw it and run it well. We need to slow them down for sure. Our formula defensively all year has been bend but don’t break, keep the ball in front of you and don’t miss tackles. If we do that on Saturday, I feel like we’ve got a good shot to win. It (the first round win) was huge momentum for our program. I feel good about where our mindset is with the kids.”

CLASS 1A

Ridgeview-Lexington vs. Salt Fork

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Catlin

Season records: Ridgeview-Lexington 10-0, Salt Fork 7-3

All-time playoff records: Ridgeview-Lexington 6-13, Salt Fork 3-6

FYI: No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington compiles 310 of its 384 yards per game on the ground behind hard-charging Kaden Farrell, who has rushed for 1,481 yards and 18 touchdowns. Logan Friedmansky adds 602 rushing yards and seven TDs … Mustangs quarterback Alec Thomas has completed just 25 passes all season but 11 have gone for scores while Thomas has covered 581 yards through the air … Tackle leaders for a Ridgeview-Lexington defense that gives up 12.9 points per outing are Tyler Atkins and Jacob Whitehill … The three teams that defeated Salt Fork (Seneca, Bismarck-Henning and Iroquois West) are a combined 27-3 … The Storm finished second behind Bismarck-Henning in the Vermilion Valley South … The winner faces either Jacksonville Routt or Tuscola in the quarterfinals.

Ridgeview-Lexington coach Hal Chiodo: “This is a really difficult game for us. They are an extremely talented team. They have lot of speed. They tied for the state track championship last year. Their tight end (Garrett Taylor) is 6-6, 250 and won state in discus. No. 1 (Ethan McClain) is very fast. I was at their game last week (a 48-31 win over Bridgeport Red Hill) and they just ran all over the field on them.”

